From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has approved the constitution of a Task Force on Recovery of Purported Auctioned Government Property by the Simon Bako Lalong led administration

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State

Arc. Samuel N. Jatau and made available to Newsmen by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media Mr. Gyany Bere said the Taskforce is to identify and trace all Government properties that were purported to have been auctioned across the country.

The Tasks Force is to be chaired by the immediate past Chairman of Chartered Institute of Taxation Plateau State Branch and former Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance Nde. Isaac Wadak also has a representative of the Commissioner of Police are expected to complete the work in six (6) weeks.

The Terms of reference for the Task Force consist “Identification/trace of all Government properties that were purported to have been auctioned across the country. Ascertain whether or not due process was adhered to in the exercise.

“Recovery of all Government Assets that were purportedly /or inappropriately acquired by individuals/groups/or corporate entities

“Any other recommendation that will lead to the recovery of Government assets and safeguard future occurrences.”

Membership of the Task Force are: “Mr. Isaac Wadak -Chairman, David Zoyong -Member, Akims Mamot -Member, Barr. Damian Shekarau -Member, Nura Shehu -Member, Mr. Raymond Dangwam -Member, Representative Comm. Of Police-Member, Mr. Nantip Bedur -Member, Barr. Pam Gyang Davou” as Secretary of the Task Force respectively.