From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-Elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has cautioned individuals who deliberately attempted to denigrate the revered person and the hallowed office of the President of the Court of Appeal, Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on social media.

Mutfwang in a press statement on Sunday in Jos signed by the Directorate of Media and Publicity, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Yiljap Abraham described the writers who named themselves as writers, under the assumed name “@HillSpring-PatrioticPlateauVoice” as mischief makers.

The statement said the writers alleges that the eminent daughter of Plateau and esteemed jurist of no mean repute was “already working tirelessly to forcefully and illegally retrieve from Hon. Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State Governor Elect, the mandate entrusted him by the majority of Plateau People.”

He distance himself from the write up and said “this is not, and can never be the position or even shared sentiment of the Governor-elect of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang.”

Mutfwang appreciated the discipline and interconnectedness that are the hallmarks of legal practice, saying his call to the Nigerian Bar as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court in 1989 had set him on a distinguished career and budding legal practice that has spanned some 34 years.

“He can never speak or authorize any disparaging publication against anyone, let alone a very senior and brilliant legal luminary of the stature of the Honourable Justice Dongban-Mensem – no matter how alluring the perceived benefits may be. To do so will not only be professionally unethical, but it will also breach his core values as a man of faith, a family man and his style of politics.”

Mutfwang, who hinged his emergence at the poll on the finger of God and as well as the will of Plateau people, has repeatedly conveyed to audiences within and outside Plateau by personal, physical speech and media engagements, that his emergence at the polls has entirely been due to God’s intervention.

He maintained that the Judiciary, security services and INEC have reservoirs of immensely capable and impeccably credible Nigerians who can be depended upon to defend and uphold the cause of justice, fair play, equity and the deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.

The Governor-Elect holds INEC, security and many other Nigerian professionals in the highest regards.

“Barr Mutfwang will never resort to or agree with name calling, character assassination and libellous publications as ways of enhancing his political career or retaining the mandate he currently holds which is both divine and a product of the trust of the people of Plateau State.

“We suspect that this may be a deliberate attempt by those who lost out at the polls to paint Barr. Mutfwang in bad light before the judiciary in the hope of gaining favour for the needless petition they intend to file.

“The spontaneous reactions right across Plateau State and even beyond the state’s borders are undeniable pointers to the popularity of this public trust. What the incoming Mutfwang Administration desires to see is a greater uplifting and better attention to accelerating the performance of the Judiciary as a whole. This cannot be compromised in anyway, and for whatever motive” he stated.