From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Plateau State Government and the Republic of Bulgaria have agreed to go into partnership in the areas of Agriculture, Information and Communications Technology, Education and Infrastructural development.

The agreement was reached when the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Yankovic V. Yordanov paid a courtesy visit on the Plateau State Governor, His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs Mr. Gyang Bere in a statement on Tuesday signed and issued to Newsmen said the coloration will boost the dwindling economic situation of the state and upgrade the Plateau State University to a reputable citadel of learning.

Governor Mutfwang expressed the readiness of the Plateau State Government to collaborate with Bulgarian companies not only in the area of agriculture but in technical education; Information and Communication Technology; infrastructural development and scholarship for staff of the Plateau State University, Bokkos.

Mutfwang said Plateau State is endowed with a favorable weather condition to grow different agricultural products, and appreciated the Bulgarian government for showing interest to partner with Plateau State Government in areas of mutual benefit.

The statement reads in path, “We welcome the kind of partnership that you talk about, I want us to see how we can grow not only for food security but also for export so that we can help in bringing tangible income.

“We will be glad if you introduce us to your companies. We will be glad to get their profiles so that we will get our experts to engage in detailed discussions as to the kind of partnership structure we want”.

The Governor added, “We want to open up the space as much as possible to direct foreign investment. We will be glad to have Bulgarian Companies that will come on board to do business in Plateau State and I am sure it will be a win-win situation.

“We will want to have this beyond agriculture, we can look at Infrastructure. We can look at points of collaboration that will be value addition for us on the Plateau. I want us to also look at the educational sector, we will be glad to know those areas that we can partner.

‘”We have Plateau State University Bakkos, we will be glad to have the opportunity for collaboration with foreign investors, particularly on technical Education and Information Communication Technology. We want to know if we can send some of our lecturers to Bulgaria for further studies to enable them add to our man power.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Nigeria, Yankovic V. Yordanov who spoke earlier, said the visit was to cultivate a conducive atmosphere for Bulgaria to partner with Plateau State in the area of Agriculture.

He noted that Jos has the second highest concentration of Bulgarians apart from Lagos and said they have industries and companies that will turn around Plateau economy for the progress and prosperity of citizens.

Amb. Yordanov said there are greater areas Plateau will collaborate with the Bulgarian companies to improve the economy of the state and said a team from his country will be in Nigeria in October, 2023 and will be glad to meet with Plateau Chamber of Commerce to improve small scale businesses in the state.