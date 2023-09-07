From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A socio cultural group in Benue State, Mdzough U Tiv (MUT), has called on the Federal Government to hasten the process of rehabilitating the Federal roads spread across the state.

President General of MUT, retired Comptroller of Prisons, Iorbee Ihagh, made this call in a message he signed on behalf of members and the people of Tiv Kingdom to congratulate the newly appointed Board Member of Niger Delta Development Commission from the state, Mr. Nick Wende.

CP ihagh who lamented the deplorable state of federal roads in Benue said they could best be described as death traps.

He urged President Tinubu to as a matter if urgency, to award the rehabilitation of the roads for easy movement of humans, goods and services.

Chief Ihagh described the former Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Mr. Wende, as a goal getter who has distinguished himself in previous positions of responsibility and expressed confidence in his ability to perform well in his new assignment.

While appreciating President Bola Tinubu for finding Mr. Wende worthy of the appointment, the President General of MUT, urged President Tinubu to continue to give Benue People opportunity to serve in his administration saying he will not regret appointing them.

He also felicitated with newly inaugurated Members of Benue State Executive Council urging them to settle quickly to work as the Benue people expect a lot from the Alia administration.

He further commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for assembling a team that has the potential of helping in the task of providing quality leadership to the state.