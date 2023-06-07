From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, formally handed over to the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, on Wednesday.

He briefed the new SGF on the activities and functions of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which is the arm of the Presidency that is charged with the responsibility for ensuring effective coordination and monitoring the implementation of approved Government policies and programmes.

He said the prepared handing over note, essentially covers a general overview of the structure and functions of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

“It provides a guide on the activities of the Office and highlights pending matters requiring the attention of the in-coming Secretary to the Government of the Federation”.

Mustapha said the OSGF comprises five Offices headed by Permanent Secretaries as well as directly responsible for the supervision of 16 Agencies domiciled in the Presidency.

The major arms of OSGF are listed hereunder:

General Services Office (GSO); Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO); Political & Economic Affairs Office (PEAO); Special Services Office (SSO); andEcological Projects Office (EPO).

The OSGF also has the following statutory Units:- Legal Unit; Internal Audit Unit;Press and Information Unit; Central Delivery and Coordinating Unit; and Resident Federal Auditor.

He said “the staff strength of the Office stands at about 1,628 civil servants and it may interest you to note that this Office also takes care of Political Office holders including Mr. President and the Vice President.”

Mustapha said the main functions of OSGF are to:

“Coordinate policy design and formulation by Ministries, Departments and Agencies for approval by Government;

“Serve as the Secretariat to the Council of State, the Federal Executive Council, Security Council and other Constitutional Councils which are chaired by the President;

“Coordinate the activities of Ministries and Government Agencies as well as monitor the implementation of Government decisions, policies and programmes;

“Handle constitutional, Political and socio-economic matters as may be referred to the Presidency;

“Serve as the Chief Adviser to Mr. President and the Vice President on policy issues;

“Provide administrative support services for Administrative Tribunals, Commissions and Panels of Enquiry;

“Coordinate public safety matters;

“Handle issues related to the following:

Affairs of Formers Heads of State and Presidents/Protocol Matters;

Processing of communication and documentation and conveying the directive of the President;

Processing and granting of government approval for overseas tours, inter-governmental meetings, conferences and medical Check-up/ treatment for Public Officers, Members of the Judiciary, Chairman and Members of Statutory Commissions for approval by the President; Processing of appointments to the Headship of Statutory Bodies, Commissions and Agencies by the President; Matters relating to conditions of service of Political Office Holders; Liaison with Secretaries to State Governments; Provision of office accommodation and support services for Political Office Holders.”

He listed pending issues for your kind attention and follow up, which include the following:

Report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee to Consider pending Bilateral Agreements between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Report of Presidential Committee on the Review of Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions World-Wide; Approval of the Recommendations of the Reviewed White paper on the Presidential Committee on the Restructuring and Rationalization of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (Goni Aji Report);

Amal Pepple Report on the new Agencies created after the Oronsaye Report, which White Paper was produced by the Ebele Okeke Committee;

Report on the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) of the White Paper on the Commission of Inquiry into the Alienation of Federal Government Landed Property;

Report of the Presidential Steering Committee [formerly Presidential Task Force (PTF)] on COVID-19;

Implementation Committee on Special Detainees Linked to Boko Haram Insurgency;

Report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the Investigation of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC.

Committee on Imminent takeover of Federal Government Land and landed properties by some State Governments.

Draft White Paper on the Judiciary Commission of Inquiry for the Investigation of Mr. Ibrahim Magu;

Report of the Presidential Transition Council, due for submission by the 30th of June, 2023; and

The Transition Documents herewith submitted.

President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the Executive Order 13, which is on Improving Performance Management, Coordination & Implementation of Presidential Priorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria, because our goal is to institutionalize a culture of accountability & transparency in our service delivery, while the Executive Order 14 was on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transition to enable a timely and seamless transition and consequent execution of the functions of the Office of the President by a President-elect. A draft bill for the institutionalization of a legal framework is also part of this Handover Notes for your follow up.

“The Agencies within the purview of the OSGF are 16. However, the Office administratively interfaces with the 14 Constitutional Bodies.

“Undoubtedly, the office is a challenging one, especially as it is saddled with the responsibility of being the Secretariat to the President and, by extension, advising the Government on broad policy matters across the nation’s political, social and economic milieu.

“However, it is worthy of note that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is supported in the discharge of the duties of the office by a dedicated crop of staff led by their respective Permanent Secretaries, as well as the Heads of Departments, Units and their supporting Staff. Indeed, the staff of OSGF are hardworking, committed and very supportive.

“I have no doubt that they will extend the same degree of cooperation to you as I wish you God’s guidance and best of luck in the discharge of your duties as the 20th Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”