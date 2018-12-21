Kristy Johnson (DAILY MAIL, AUSTRALIA)

The New Year is fast approaching which generally means a new list of resolutions.

Several Australian health experts have revealed the some surprisingly easy things you can do every day to improve your overall wellbeing in 2019.

Get more sunlight

One easy way of increasing our happiness hormones is through sunlight.

Sleep specialist Olivia Arezzolo told Ten Daily that ‘serotonin, one of our happiness hormones, is also produced by the body via natural light’.

‘Morning sunlight is also a key factor in the synthesis of vitamin D, a micronutrient largely responsible for strong bones, preventing osteoporosis and immune function,’ she added.

Eat prebiotic-rich foods

Improving gut health is as simple as incorporating prebiotic-rich foods into your diet.

Prebiotic-rich foods contain dietary fibre that nurtures the friendly bacteria in your stomach.

Dietitian Kara Landau of Uplift Food suggested to Ten Daily a diet including ‘roasted and then cooled potatoes, salads with dandelion greens, asparagus and raw onion.

Eat early in the evening

Eating dinner early in the evening is said to improve one’s digestion and quality of sleep.

Nutritional therapist Hannah Braye told FEMAIL that ’emerging research is also indicating that having a prolonged over-night fast of 12-16 hours, (known as time-restricted feeding (TRF)), may also have a number of other wider health benefits’.

“In this way, fasting is thought to “cleanse” cells of damaged molecules and organelles. If you tend to work late or have a long commute, why not batch-cook some evening meals that can quickly be reheated and eaten when you get home,” Ms Braye added.

Get quality sleep

A good night’s sleep is thought to keep your emotions in check.

Certified health coach, Lee Holmes, told FEMAIL that ‘having an adequate amount of snooze time can help you to pay better attention, have easier control over your emotions and even enhance your creativity’.

Lee also suggested refraining from drinking alcohol, when you can, prior to going to bed.

“Drinking alcohol can make you more likely to need to get up in the middle of the night. Alcohol has proven to cause disturbed sleep and make falling asleep more difficult,” Ms Holmes added.

Exercise your ears

Our ear health is often forgotten and the last thing you want in your older years is to not be able to hear your grandchildren.

Gail Whitelaw, past president of the American Academy of Audiology, suggested to US Men’s Health, to take time in your day to ‘single out’ sounds.

Ms Whitelaw said to turn down music to a level in which you can still maintain a conversation, and then single out one instrument in the track and listen to it.

By completing this task once daily, you’ll be able to pick up more details in everyday sounds.

Chew your food more to drop the pounds

When it comes to ditching the extra kilos, it can be as simple as chewing your food more.

A study in the International Journal of Obesity reported how those that chose a piece of fruit over a glass of juice, reduced their daily calories by 20 per cent.

The researchers explained that by chewing, you feel fuller for longer and stimulate satiety hormones.

