Activities are in full gear at the MUSON Center in preparation for this year’s Graduation Concert and the Graduation Ceremony for the 2021/23 set of the MUSON/MTNF Diploma School of Music.

A-two-day event holding at the Shell Zenith-Bank Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, the 16th Graduation Concert will hold on Wednesday 5th July at 5pm, while the Graduation Ceremony is on Thursday 6th July 2023, at 12 noon.

According to the organisers the programme will celebrate another successful year of achievements in musical education. The occasion will also serve as send-forth for the students who are expected to embark on the next chapter of their journeys equipped with comprehensive education and enriched artistic experiences.

The CEO of MUSON, Mrs. Joyce Ayoola Jafojo, said: “two years of hard work and sacrifice has finally paid off. On behalf of the Chairman, Mr. Louis Mbanefo (SAN), and members of the Board of Trustees of the Musical Society of Nigeria, we congratulate our 2021/23 set of the MUSON/MTNF Diploma School on their graduation”. Speaking further, Mrs. Jafojo stated that: “the success of the students, with the support of the MTN Foundation has always been the core interest of the decision makers. The students with their hard work, have successfully predicted their future, just like the previous 15 graduating sets before them. The future of our 16th graduating set can only get better from here on.”

Reminiscing on how far the students have come, the Director of the MUSON/MTNF School of Music, Princess Banke Ademola, revealed that four hundred and twenty-seven (427) students have passed through the school’s portal since inception in 2006. Princess Ademola elaborated, saying: “this year, we are thrilled to announce 29 new graduates forming the 16th set (2021-2023) who will be adorned in gowns and caps proclaiming their “liberty” from MUSON/MTNF Diploma School of Music, in different genres of music: in singing, piano, organ, violin, viola, percussion (marimba & xylophone), flute, saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, studio production, and more.”

The Director extended her gratitude to MUSON for their unwavering support and understanding by providing a conducive learning environment for the students while acknowledging that the MUSON management team under the leadership of Mrs. Joyce Ayoola Jafojo, has been remarkable. She also thanked MTNF for their generosity in funding the students of the school, by way of the provision of books, tuition, and transportation subsidies. “These have played pivotal roles in the students’ education.” Princess Ademola concluded.