…Says, stop comparing Niger Delta militants with criminals

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

National Vice President of Jama-tu Nasril Islam, Abubakar Orlu, has berated the former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Yarima, for the statement credited to him, where he wanted amnesty to be granted Boko Haram members, terrorists and bandits.

The elder statesman, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, slammed the former governor, stressing that he (Yarima) did not know the remarkable differences between Boko Haram, bandits, terrorists and militants.

Orlu stated that the administration of late President Musa Yar’Adua granted amnesty to the Niger Delta militants when they threatened the country and its citizens.

According to him, the “armed bandits, terrorists and Boko Haram members are in the same category and their activities cannot be compared with that of the Niger Delta agitators, who have clear cut agenda and are not criminally minded.

“The revolutionary activities of Niger Delta militants was initiated by the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro and others to compel the oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to pack and leave, since they are not developing the area and the natives were outright denied what they ought to get.

“During that time, there were no killings of innocent civilians or destruction of houses. Rather, they resisted the Nigerian government that declared war against them until the Nigeria-Biafra war started.

“After him, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo and others towed the same line, when the Niger Deltans were not benefiting from the oil companies and they did not kill innocent Nigerians.

“But, Boko Haram members, bandits and terrorists killed and are still killing several thousands of defenceless Nigerians in the Northern part of the country. We, the Niger Deltans, felt disturbed and sad about these terrible happenings. So, what is it that warranted Ahmad Yarima to plead with the Federal Government to pardon these criminals?”

The elder statesman and Muslim leader expressed surprise at the claim by Northerners that the crude oil in the Niger Delta region belongs to them and not the suffering Niger Delta people.

Orlu expressed: “This is annoying. If they continue to provoke the Niger Deltans, we will assume that they no longer need us as part of Nigeria.

“With the continued maltreatment of the Niger Deltans, I urge the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria by putting in place resource control and devolution of power.

“The massive looting in the country is due to the availability of the oil money. Yet, the Niger Delta is the poorest region in Nigeria; while the sufferings of Nigerians is as a result of bad governance.”

