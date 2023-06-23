The Bastille Records and D Masel Music Entertainment (DME) are set to unveil a music talent, Marcel Obute (Blue Boy), at a concert at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

In a statement it issued at Nsukka on Thursday, DME said that Obute would be thrilling audience with Afrobeat songs on June 24 at New Art Theatre of the university.

According to the statement signed by DME Media Secretary, Prince Dehclan, Obute, a final year music student of the university, would perform with a live band for the first time on campus stage.

“Afro style of music is taking over the world.

“We have talents in the country that need assistance to get to the next level; Nigerian musicians have become the pride of the nation,” DME said.

It described Obute as a young composer, instrumentalist, flutist and vocalist, who was set to carve a niche for himself.

It called on artistes who had excelled to help to lift budding ones to further develop the music industry.

It said that the concert, scheduled to begin at 6.00 p.m. with a red carpet, would host special guests such as Pogba, UNN Celebrity Coach and Swanky. (NAN)