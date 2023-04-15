By Rita Okoye

The Music People Awards, a prestigious honor that recognizes the tireless efforts of the business executives who shape the landscape of African music, is here to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the music industry.

These industry titans are the visionaries, the strategists, and the masterminds who work behind the scenes, forging new paths and propelling the industry forward. They are the driving force behind successful record labels, music agencies, management companies, and publishing houses, making critical decisions, building relationships, and championing talent.

The Music People Awards acknowledge the exceptional contributions of these music business executives who make it all happen. From discovering and nurturing emerging artists to negotiating groundbreaking deals, to orchestrating blockbuster tours and events – their dedication, expertise, and unwavering passion are the driving force behind the music that moves us.

“This is not just another awards ceremony for the mainstream artists, but a special recognition for the individuals who work diligently in areas such as artist management, booking and tour management, music production, marketing and promotion, music publishing, and more,” says Stephen Chibuzor, the founder of the Music People Awards.

“These are the experts who work tirelessly to bring the music to life and help artists achieve their dreams. The Music People Awards highlight the significant contributions of these music business executives and celebrate their impact on the industry. It’s time to give credit where it’s due and acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and expertise of these professionals who make the music industry thrive.”

The Music People Awards is an exclusive event that brings together the brightest minds in the music business, celebrating their unparalleled achievements and honoring their unwavering commitment to the art and business of music. It will be a night of recognition, inspiration, and camaraderie as we applaud the exceptional individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes, shaping the future of music.

The Music People Awards pays tribute to the music business executives who make the magic happen. It’s their time to shine, and it’s a celebration you won’t want to miss. Get ready to raise a toast to the trailblazers of the music industry.

