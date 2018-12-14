France-based Nigerian singer, Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa, literally brought the roof down at the maiden edition of Spice TV Lifestyle Honours’ concert held last week at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Powered by XChange, a consortium of event promoters led by Tajudeen Adepetu, the event, which attracted fashionistas across the continent, was conceptualized to celebrate and reward African fashion icons and brands.

Hosted by Ghanaian TV presenter and producer, Joselyn Dumas, the event saw the likes of OC Ukeje winning the Male Lead in a Movie of the Year award, GTB carting away the prestigious Financial

Services Brand of the Year prize; Dangote Foundation winning the CSR Brand of the Year award, South Africa-based Nigerian Dimeji Alara going home with the prize for the Fashion Brand Stylist

of the Year, while Innovator of the Year award went to Art X Lagos.

Receiving her award for the Best Luxury Wedding Event Company, Funke Bucknor of Zaphire Events broke down as she dedicated the award to her late sister, Tosyn Bucknor, who passed away last month.

The night was punctuated with musical performances from Bez, Adekunle Gold, Vector, Teni, and Falana. However, the major highlight of the night was Asa who literally set the venue on fire with her rendition and showman- ship. There were also runway displays by popular designers like Pepper Row, Orapaleng, David Tlale, Ugo Udezue, Kenneth Ize and others.

READ ALSO: What govt should do to make housing affordable

Kicking off her performance with Fire on the Mountain from her self-titled debut album, the audience warmed up to Asa, as models donning pieces from designer Torlowei cat-walked the runway.

Eliciting gasps from the audience as she removed her jacket to reveal a sexy sequined black top worn over black pants, Asa launched into a medley, performing most of her hit tracks including Jailer, Bibanke, The Way I Feel, Moving On, and Bamidele, the last for the night.

Other awardees include MasterCard (Lifestyle Product of the Year), Dubai Tourism (Holiday Destination of the Year), One and Only (Hotel of the Year), D’banj (Most Stylish Individual in Entertainment), Universal Music (Music Icon of the Year), Malée (Beauty Business Brand of the Year), Ghanaian actress, Zynnel Zuh (Female Lead in a Movie), Vlisco (Fashion Business of the Year), and Saota (Design Company of the Year).