From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress Integrity Group has advised the leadership of the governing party to put forth Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as the next deputy senate president in the 10th Senate.

Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Dawu Mohammed and Chisom Nwakanma, in a statement, yesterday, said Musa possessed the requisite knowledge and experience to work with the senate president.

Mohammed tasked APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Board of Trustee (BOT) and the National Working Committee (NWC) to consider loyalty, legislative ingenuity and astute leadership qualities.

“As our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) begins the search for the leadership of the 10th Senate, after our successful presidential and National Assembly election victory on February 25, we of the APC integrity group insists that only lawmakers who have showed strong commitment to the progress and development of our great party must be given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the Nigerian Senate.

“We are also convinced that only a leader who understands the vision of the APC can point others to such direction.

“And this is who Senator Mohammed Sani Musa epitomizes considering the numerous assignments he has undertaken for the party, including funding party activities and other logistical supports at the local, state and national levels….

“Senator Musa’s ingenuity at using legislative machinery to solve national issues such as electoral matters is seen in proposal that birthed the card reader used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in previous elections.

“The card reader no doubt was a major advancement in electioneering in the Nigeria.

“To this end we stress that no other person best fits this description than Senator Musa who has sponsored a total of 26 Bills, of the 21 percent total legislations sponsored by North Central Senators in the ninth Assembly.