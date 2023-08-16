From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In furtherance of its plans ahead of the November 11 governorship poll in Kogi State, the Murtala Ajaka Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) aka Muri/Sam Campaign has announced the composition of top hierarchy of its State Campaign Council.

The Campaign Council is made up of top- rate technocrats, seasoned professionals and sassy politicians.

A statement by the Campaign Spokesman, Faruk Adejoh-Audu said the

State chairman of the organisation is Col. Suleiman Babanawa (Rtd) and the co-chairman is Hon. Peter Moses.

Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin and Hon Abdulrahman Wuya Mohammed were appointed State Director and State Secretary respectively.

Others are Director, security and intelligence, Brig-Gen Benjamin Ipinyomi(Rtd) and Deputy Director,

Hajiya Aisha Asabe Yusuf

(ACP). Rtd.

Hon. Faruk Adejoh-Audu is the Director, Communications and Campaign Spokesman, while Deputy Director Spokesman went to Pastor Dayo Thomas, just as Hon. Ahmed Attah was appointed Director, Youths Affairs.

Zonal officers from the three senatorial zones of the State were also appointed with Hon. Lawal Idris as the zonal chairman, Kogi central.

Hon Akomi Yusuf Ojapa is the zonal Director-General while Hon.Anokebe is

zonal Secretary.

Chief Adeyemi is the zonal chairman, Kogi west, while Hon. Chief Fehnti Dada

is the zonal Director-General, and Aboyomi Bello as zonal Secretary, Kogi west.

Others are Alhaji Hassan Yakubu Enape as chairman, Kogi East, Hon. Suleiman Atajachi is the Director-General, while Hon.Ranyi Daniya is the zonal Secretary.

The statement added that, “Further announcements and details of other key functionaries of the campaign shall be released in due course.”