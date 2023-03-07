• Killing of Nigerian street vendor sparks off creative writing competition

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The brutal murder of Alika Ogorchukwu, a physically challenged Nigerian resident in Rome, Italy, on July 29, 2022, was trailed by wide condemnation.

Today, that dastardly incident is gaining international attention, courtesy of Ugochukwu Onuzulike, head of Consular and Immigration, Nigerian Embassy in Rome.

The envoy has instituted a poetry competition in honour of his innocent compatriot slain in a foreign land.

Alika, as he was fondly called, a street vendor, was brazenly killed by a sadist, called Philipe Ferlazzo, for reasons not unconnected with racial prejudices.

Ferlazzo is in detention. The case comes up in court April 5, 2023.

Reports have it that Alika Ogorchukwu’s assailant dispossessed the Nigerian of his crutch, and used it as weapon to knock him to death.

Ironically, the helpless 39-year-old Alika Ogorchukwu was murdered in Civitanova, Marche, North of Italy in the presence of several people, some of whom took photographs and video recordings of his encounter with death.

Until his death, Ogorchukwu was on record to have lived in Italy for more than a decade.

Even as investigations go on, Nigeria’s head of Consular and Immigration, Onuzulike, set in motion the immortalisation of the deceased through sponsorship and promotion of the Alika Ogorchukwu 2023 International Poetry Competition, with the theme: “Life, Humanity, Love and Racial Harmony.”

The literary competition, which drew participants from across the globe, recorded several entries, with most of the poems serving as tributes and eulogies in honour of the departed Nigerian national.

Himself a literary icon, the diplomat and sponsor, Onuzulike, who in 1997 won the International Library of Poetry’s Outstanding Achievement in Poetry Award, heralded the contest with yet another thought-provoking poem: ‘Let Love Reign.’

Gordon Egeonu clinched the first prize of €1,000 and a plaque with his poem: “The Street Vendor’s Farewell.”

Peculiar Olujobi’s work, “Hearts of Pure Red,” fetched her the second position and prize of €400 with a plaque.

Regarding the third position, and the third prize, Ekpenisi NwaJesu’s poem: “Breaking Down Coloured Walls,” earned him €200 and a plaque.

The brains behind the literary project, Onuzulike, spoke about the essence of the competition: “The poetry contest is a unique creative writing diplomacy strategy that offers a platform for poets and writers from all over the world to create powerful imagery on different issues of importance in the world.”

The just concluded contest was the second edition of Onuzulikeppoeatry.com planned series of international poetry contests. The theme of the international poetry competition: “Love, Racial Harmony, Life and Humanity,” were painted in captivating words that drove home the essence of the contest.

Onuzulike disclosed that the over 50 poem entries that were received will be published in an anthology.