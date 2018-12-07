Elder sister Ada Njoku stated that the police had made a couple of arrests and are still digging to unravel the masterminds of Alozie’s brutal murder.

Sunday Ani

The Zone 9 Command of the Nigeria Police, Umuahia, Abia State, is currently working round the clock to unravel the mystery surrounding the brutal murder of Emmanuel Alozie Njoku, from Umuchokoeze, Amaisii Uvuru, in Abo Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The 26-year-old Alozie, who would have clocked 27 on December 9, was a final-year student of Cooperative Economics at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State. He was also a student of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He was a hardworking student who engaged in other extracurricular activities like commercial motorcycle business as well as manual labour at building sites to support his education.

The incident that ended his life’s dream and ambition happened on May 19, 2018, three months to his graduation from school. In a tear-soaked and emotion-laden account, his elder sister, Ada Njoku, recounted that, on that fateful day, he returned from where he went to collect money for a job he did for some people the previous day. She said he returned to meet his elder brother’s wife and demanded food.

“The woman told him that food was ready but that she was preparing to go out. So, he asked her to dish his food since she said she was going out, while he had his rest before eating. According to my brother’s wife, Alozie had a telephone conversation with somebody who probably gave him some money to keep for him. The person wanted him to bring the money to him at a particular place, but he told the person that there was no fuel in his motorcycle. The person then told him not to bother himself.

Sudden disappearance

Ada said: “My brother’s wife then left him to take her bath, as she was preparing to leave the house for her husband’s shop. When she returned from the bathroom, everywhere was open and Alozie was nowhere to be found, but his motorcycle was parked outside. She said she called him and he answered from the direction of our uncle’s house, where they normally go to receive fresh air when the weather is too hot. She thought he had gone there to relax as usual; so, she served his food and left for her husband’s shop, with the belief that he would come back after resting there to eat his food. She also left everywhere open with the expectation that Alozie was around. That was around 3pm.”

The brother’s wife was shocked when she returned at about 7:30pm to discover that everywhere was still open. She got more confused when she got inside to discover that the food she dished for Alozie remained untouched, while the motorcycle was still parked where it was when she was leaving the house that afternoon.

“After a while, Alozie’s phone rang; that was when they realised that he did not go with his phone. She didn’t pick the call, but when the phone kept ringing, her husband, who had returned home from the day’s business at the time, picked the call and it was the person that gave him money to keep for him. The man was even wondering why Alozie had not picked his calls.

He said he was calling to know whether he could come to pick the money. We told him that we even thought Alozie was in his house,” she said.

Search party launched

With the latest development, it became clear that there was danger: “We started searching for him from that fateful Saturday. On Tuesday, our last born was sent to school to know if he had gone back to school, even though we knew he could not have gone back to school without his motorcycle. He went to his school and came back without Alozie.”