From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The lawyer handling the alleged murder of a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, Femi Falana (SAN), has failed to file his written address, thus, delaying judgment by the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, Daily Sun has gathered.

Justice Oyebola Ojo had adjourned to March 16 for the adoption of final written addresses of counsels in the matter, but the court was shut on the adjourned date.

It was gathered that the prosecutor has not filed a counter address to the address of the owner of the hotel, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, who is standing trial in the alleged murder of Adegoke with six staff of his hotel.

This development, according to findings, prevented the hearing of the argument of counsels and this necessitated another adjournment. It was further learned that some of the defence counsels also failed to file their addresses within the stipulated time.

A source said the argument over the power of Falana to prosecute the matter, as challenged by the counsels, has been delaying the prosecutor from filing his counter address.

However, a source in the court confided in Daily Sun that counsels have filed their addresses and the written addresses would be adopted by the court on April 28, when a date may be taken for judgment.