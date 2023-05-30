From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo has dismissed the application seeking to set aside the proceedings conducted by Femi Falana SAN in the alleged murder of Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Timothy Adegoke.

The owner of the Hilton hotel where Adegoke lodged before his purported death and dumping inside the bush, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, staff of the hotels, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem,

Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola are defendants in the matter.

Counsels to the defendants, Rowland Otaru SAN, Kehinde Eleja SAN, Muritala AbduRasheed SAN, and others had filed a motion on notice seeking an order of the court setting aside the proceeding conducted by the prosecution, Femi Falana SAN, for his refusal to tender the fiat of the attorney general to conduct the prosecution.

The court noted that Falana appeared in court with two senior lawyers from the state Ministry of Justice and he informed the court that Falana has been engaged by the state government to prosecute the case.

The court however held that the conduct of the prosecution is valid and can’t be questioned by anybody except the attorney general.

“The motion seeking the to set aside the prosecution conducted by Falana because he did not tender written fiat is hereby dismissed,” the court held.