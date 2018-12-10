No fewer than 200 members of the Anambra branch of the Civil Liberties Organization embarked on a protest over multiple taxation, especially in Onitsha.

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State, residents and commuters are groaning over the menace of various revenue agents and touts.

The operatives forcefully collect money from people under the guise of shoring up the revenue profile of the state.

Brandishing clubs and planks and ever ready to deal with any uncooperative person, the agents and activities have become a daily nightmare for the residents. Though government has announced the abolition of various taxes in the state and also disowned most of the revenue touts, the situation has not abated.

Unable to continue condoning the excesses of these touts, two groups – tipper owners and drivers and a civil society group, The Civil Liberties Organisation recently organised separate peaceful protests to drum to the ears of government the need to take more drastic actions to curtail the situation.

The tipper owners and drivers from the 21 various units of their association took total control of the service lane of the Onitsha-Bridgehead-Asaba Expressway with their vehicles during the protest, and causing a gridlock.

They carried various placards with inscriptions like: We say no to double taxation, don’t throw us out of business, We are part of nation building, have mercy sir, Governor Obiano , our working governor, hear our cry, and so on.

Addressing journalists at the scene amidst chanting of solidarity and protest songs, Hyacinth Okafor and Oge Ndozie, Chairman and President of Tipper Owners and Drivers Welfare Association, Anambra State noted that members of their association used to pay N200 per trip as revenue to the state government during the former administration in the state, adding that the present government increased it to N1000 for small tippers which was later reduced to N700 after negotiations and 1400 for bigger tippers.

They noted that the grouse of their members now was the sudden announcement of an additional daily pay of N500 from an agent of the state government. They lamented that the agent had already commenced immediate collection of such levy without consultation, noting that thugs were being engaged to brutalise any driver that failed to immediately comply.

Other leaders of the union, Chinedu Ezeuka and Jekwu Attah said with the N700 and N1400 being paid per trip, each driver remits a minimum of between N5000 to N7000 per day to the state government after taking up to six trips in one day.

They appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to come to their aid by calling the agents that had been harassing them to order. They noted that they had been law abiding while contributing their quota to the revenue profile of the state.

Lamenting the activities of different revenue touts and agents extorting money from them while brandishing various printed receipts purportedly from government, they called on the state government to address the issue. The tipper owners and drivers said they would continue to resist any levy from unapproved sources.