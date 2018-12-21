It was celebration and recognition galore penultimate Saturday at the Multichoice Nigeria’s shindig, organised to appreciate the support provided by the media in the outgoing year.

The event, which held at the corporate headquarters of Multichoice in Lagos, served as a content showcase, taking a retrospective look at this year’s content roster whilst also providing some insight into the company’s plans for 2019.

Hosted by Big Brother Naija former housemate, Bisola Aiyeola and winner of the AMVCA’s trailblazer award, the party saw guests being treated to good music, food, drinks and games in which winners carted away different prizes such as generators, kitchen utensils and other gifts.

Speaking at the event, Chief Customer Officer, Multichoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said: “2018 was definitely a year to remember for us as we celebrated numerous milestones including the Big Brother Naija, end to end coverage of the FIFA World Cup, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Italia Serie A, which we brought back to our screens, and the launch of Multichoice Talent Factory, our flagship investment initiative to train Africa’s future storytellers.”

He stated further: “Multichoice and Africa Magic also celebrated 25 years and 15 years respectively of providing world class international and local content to viewers across the continent. All these successes have been recorded because of the incredible support given to us by the media across all platforms.

As is our tradition, we celebrate and recognize the role they continue to play across the industries where we operate.”

Mabutho gave a glimpse of what to expect in the coming year including best sports offering, telenovelas and exciting kids’ content.