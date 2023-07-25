Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice has again showcased its commitment to equal opportunities for women by ensuring that the entire crew covering the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, are female.

Disclosing the deliberate approach by the company, CEO, MultiChoice West Africa, John Ugbe, said the move is part of the SuperSport ‘Here for Her’ campaign, aimed at celebrating the success and achievements of women.

“MultiChoice is a proud supporter of women in media and sports. With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, we are demonstrating our commitment as a proud promoter and supporter of women across the globe by ensuring that all the matches are live on SuperSport for our audience, under the Here for Her campaign.

“Not just that, our entire crew covering this tournament are all female. We believe this provides them the exposure and privilege that comes with this special showcase of women’s football,” he said.

Ahead of the World Cup, MultiChoice Nigeria unveiled prolific Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, as brand ambassador, as part of the ‘Here for Her’ SuperSport campaign.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, and the Copper Queens of Zambia represent Africa at the Women’s World Cup.