MultiChoice has been recognised as a leader in creativity and social responsibility for its pioneering campaign, Piracy Untells Our Stories, at the Promax Awards 2023.

The campaign received multiple awards across various categories, including Best Directing, Best Music Composition, Best Sound Design, Best Animation Design, Best Visual FX and Compositing, and Best Public Service Announcement.

The award-winning anti-piracy TV commercial features MultiChoice’s top-tier talent from local shows across its various countries. The collaborative effort has been instrumental in delivering a strong message to audiences about the damaging effects of piracy on the African creative industry.

Commenting on the award, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Dr. Busola Tejumola, emphasised the need for creatives to join hands in the fight against piracy. “We are delighted to have been recognised for our contribution to the fight against piracy in the entertainment industry. Piracy untells the stories that are being told by creatives, it kills the hard work creatives put in to bring the stories to life. We are gradually winning this war, but there are more grounds to cover. It’s time for not everyone to join hands to tackle piracy,” she said.

In Africa, piracy’s presence is alarming, with millions of visits to piracy sites recorded over short periods, threatening the very foundation of the continent’s cultural narrative.

MultiChoice, through Africa Magic, has invested over $85 million in local content in the last two decades. This includes commissioning, production and acquisition of content which has created opportunities for young creators to earn a living from their work.