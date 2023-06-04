From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The partnership formalised between leading mobile telecommunications firm, MTN Nigeria Communication Plc and S. Mobile Netzone Limited would expectedly create employment for over 1000 youths in Enugu State.

Entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of S. Mobile, Kingsley Adonu, disclosed this at the Enugu office of MTN after he submitted his company’s acceptance letter of the MTN Connect partnership reached with the telecoms service provider.

Indicating his plans to partner the Enugu State Government, Adonu said the company would establish service centres in the 17 local government areas of the state as a way of supporting the newly sworn-in Governor Peter Mbah, in creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He added that the franchise offices at the grassroots would further take telecoms services nearer to the people of the state.

He said: “As the first Enugu State indigene to have full MTN Connect store in Enugu land, it’s an honour to Enugu State, an honour to Nsukka and Enugu-Ezike. It is a great honour to the Ikpamodo Kingdom and Adonu families.

“We thank the management of MTN Nigeria Communication Plc for providing more avenues of business opportunities that will create more jobs, most especially to our youths.

“Am glad that on several occasions that I have listened to our governor during his campaigns, in his acceptance speech and during swearing in, He has always been consistent in his assurance and concern on youth affairs and we will extend this opportunity to support his administration on youth empowerment as we know that the first step to eradicate crime and insecurity is to take youths away from the streets.”

Team leader, Connect Operations of MTN Nigeria Communications, Fred Idu, explained that the essence of the franchise partnership was for S. Mobile to reach out to MTN customers to deliver excellent and top-notch services.