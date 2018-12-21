In recognition of their support in the outgoing year, MTN Foundation and Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON) recently hosted donors to a night of appreciation.

The star-studded event, which held at Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, saw the society’s board members, donors, friends and MTN Foundation officials reflect on a successful year in the country’s cultural and creative space, while also pledging their continued support to the sector. It was indeed a night filled with serenading performances from the students of MUSON School of Music.

Speaking at the event, MTN Foundation’s director, Dennis Okoro, said: “We commend our scholars for their beautiful performance tonight. We are proud of the MUSON School of Music and have been since 2005. It is because of the great work that the MUSON continues to churn out that makes us immensely proud and committed to extending our support to Nigerian arts and culture fully.”

This year, MTN Foundation has sponsored six critically acclaimed productions including Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Life in My City Art Festival, Our Son the Minister, and Legends among others.