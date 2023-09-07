MTN Nigeria has announced the fourth edition of the mPulse Spelling Bee competition. This year’s edition began on August 21, 2023 and incorporates a blend of digital and on-site models, with the initial two rounds taking place on the MTN mPulse website. The grand finale of the competition is scheduled to be held in Lagos.

Targeted at primary and secondary school students between nine and 15 years old, the competition is a proposition launched in 2020 to inspire a love for language and learning while promoting healthy competition among students. Since its inception, the competition has empowered over 40,000 Nigerian students with digital skills, educational materials, and adequate resources to maximize their potential.

Speaking on the brand’s dedication to education and youth empowerment, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, expressed the brand’s unwavering commitment to education and youth empowerment. She said, “Words are the bridge to knowledge, we aim to build the future of our young learners, one letter at a time. The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition is not just about spelling; it’s about nurturing a profound appreciation for language and instilling a passion for lifelong learning. We hope to ignite the flames of curiosity and excellence in these bright young minds, and we look forward to our next CEO for a day.”

Snow George won the inaugural edition, securing a two-million-naira scholarship, a laptop, a smartphone, and mPulse goody bag brimming with gifts for her teacher and school. In 2022, the coveted title was claimed by Akinyele Ademoyegun walked away with rewards for himself, his English teacher, and his school.

Last year, Kate Ene David from Nasarawa joined the League of Champions, subsequently making history as the first-ever female CEO MTN Nigeria for a day. Kate, along with the other top finalists received several prizes.

This year’s edition will reward the top 20 finalists with over N18 million worth of prizes, Laptops, smartphones, and goody bags. The winner’s school will also be presented with cutting-edge ICT devices to facilitate learning.

In addition to these, the winner will go ahead to become the next MTN Nigeria’s CEO for a day, and the face of MTN mPulse for 0ne year.

The competition is open to primary and secondary school students between the ages of 9 and 15. Students may register to participate at the mPulse website, provided they are subscribed to the mPulse plan.

Students who want to migrate to the mPulse plan should text the word ‘mPulse’ to 344 or dial *344*1#. The mPulse website features learning resources and practice materials that participants can leverage for the competition.