By Chukwuma Umeorah

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) through an application made pursuant to the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011 to provide it with details of the independence reportedly granted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Commission in the exercise of its regulatory functions.

A statement signed by MRA’s Communications Officer, Idowu Adewale noted that the “ NBC’s Director General, Balarabe Shehu, had announced at a media briefing in Abuja on February 9, 2023, that the President had approved the independence of the Commission from any political interference in the exercise of its regulatory functions, particularly with respect to the issuance and withdrawal of broadcasting licenses.”

In an FOI request addressed to the DG of NBC, Shehu and signed by MRA’s legal officer, Monday Arunsi, MRA asked the commisson to provide further details on the nature and scope of independence granted to the NBC.

It requested to know whether the power vested in the Minister of Information under Section 6 of the NBC Act to give the Commission directives regarding the exercise of its functions had been abolished and if so, whether there were plans to amend Section 6 of the Act accordingly.

In addition, it stated that if the NBC was now vested with final authority to issue radio and television licenses it wanted to know if there are plans to amend Section 2(b) of the NBC Act accordingly.

MRA also asked “the NBC to provide it with information about other issues regarding the Commission’s independence that have been affected by the President’s approval as well as other provisions of the NBC Act that are being considered for amendment as a result.”

It asked the commission to provide it with a copy of the communication from the President through which the approval of the independence of the NBC was conveyed to the Commission.