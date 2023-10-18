By Rita Okoye

Nollywood veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who is currently bedridden has solicited financial help and prayers from Nigerians as he ‘stands the risk of having his legs amputated’.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Mr Ibu who spoke from hospital bed, said he needed prayers and support from well meaning Nigerians as his legs may be cut off.

Calling for prayers and financial help, Mr Ibu who posted his account details in the video shared said, “I have been down for so many weeks. All I’m hoping is your prayers and assistance. As I speak to you, I’m still laying down in the hospital.

“The medical director of this hospital said the best solution, in case his new idea doesn’t work, my legs will be cut off.

“If they cut off my legs, where do I go to from here? Please pray for me, talk to God almighty. I don’t want my legs to be cut off. Thank you, God bless you.”

His wife and adopted daughter, Chioma Jasmine also appealed to the public in the video to come to their aid.

His daughter said the actor is in one of the best private hospitals in Lagos.

Pleading for help, she said, “Personally, I’ve been sorting out the bills, thinking it’s something I can do alone. Mummy has been in the hospital; the kids are at home. We thought we could sort it out on our own and he will be fine but he’s not getting better. We are at one of the best private hospitals in Lagos.

“This is not the first time Daddy has been down. He had been down, up, down, back on his feet again. So if he’s not getting better in one of the best private hospitals in Lagos, I think we need people that will come together, if possible fly him abroad so that he can get better treatment. As a father, he has been fighting, trying to be strong. He wants to live.

“Personally, I’m exhausted. This is the bill they just gave us from the hospital. I am financially drained. I can’t do it alone. I need help.”

Many Nollywood stars and content creators have reacted to the video promising to rally round to support him financially.