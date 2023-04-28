By Rita Okoye

Having recently announced a brand new Afrodance sound system, Afrobeats acts, Mr Eazi and DJ Edu have unveiled the maiden ‘ChopLife Sound System’ single entitled, Wena featuring South African artiste, Ami Faku.

The track showcases a future looking, deep Afrodance sound produced by DJ Tarico, and which continues the Amapiano wave that Mr Eazi had surfed on his latest singles. It also features vocals from Ami Faku, one of South Africa’s most streamed artistes, who delivers a heartbreaking message in Xhosa, as Eazi responds in English. Theirs is a story of would-be lovers, who never quite consummate their connection, a tragedy that can only be resolved in the glow of the dance floor.

Wena is equally the lead single taken from the soon-to-drop mixtape, Choplife Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles. To be released on May 28, the full-length project sees the pair team up with a host of producers, deejays and vocalists on what has been described as one of the most exciting and unique projects in global dance music.

‘ChopLife SoundSystem’ derives its name from the popular West African pidgin slang, chop life, meaning ‘enjoy life’, along with the traditional sound systems that are the backbone of Jamaican music culture.

“I’m going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at uni,” Mr Eazi says. “That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping, and the accompanying live experience.”