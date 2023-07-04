From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Military Pensions Board (MPB), said it has commenced payment of the third tranche of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to eligible military retirees/Next of Kins (NOKs) of deceased military personnel with effect from 4 July 2023.

MPB, chairman Rear Admiral Sabiru Lawal who made this known, said “The payment of this third tranche represents the third quarterly payment of the SDA for the year 2023.

Lawal, in a statement issued in Abuja, said “The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has commenced payment of the third tranche of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to eligible military retirees/Next of Kins (NOKs) of deceased military personnel wef 4 July 2023. The payment of this third tranche represents the third quarterly payment of the SDA for the year 2023. Hence, it is in fulfillment of the pledge made by the Board after the payment of the first and second tranches, that payment of subsequent tranches will be effected promptly once funds are made available by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMoFBNP). The payment of this third tranche therefore is to the following group of beneficiaries:

a. Military Pensioners who are Active on the Board’s Data Base as at 9 Nov 2017.

b. NOKs of Deceased Military Pensioners on MPB Database who were alive as at 9 Nov 2017.

c. Non-pensionable but Active Military Retirees who retired before 9 November 2017.

2. The payment of the SDA to the above group of pensioners/retirees is to give effect to the Presidential approval for extension of the payment of the SDA to military pensioners/retirees who exited the services before 9 November 2017, but were originally excluded from implementation of the provisions of the reviewed Manual of Financial Administration (MAFA) 2017 as it relates to the SDA. Gleaning from the foregoing, our esteemed retirees are please to note that the SDA is calculated as a function of 10% of the retiree’s annual basic salary as at the time of retirement multiplied by the number of years served in the services. All concerned military pensioners/retirees and NOKs of deceased military pensioners are therefore advised to contact their banks for their entitlements.

3. The MPB wishes to assure our esteemed military retirees/pensioners, NOKs of deceased military personnel and other well-meaning Nigerians that the Board remains resolute and will ensure prompt payment of the remaining tranches of the SDA subject to release of funds by the FMoFBNP. While thanking you for your patience, understanding and continued support, please accept my esteemed regards as always.