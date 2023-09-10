By Rita Okoye

Embattled Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has released a public statement over her viral leaked explicit tape.

Taking to her Instagram page, Moyo stated that the video released was done without her consent, thereby violating her privacy and trust.

She claimed that the video was done with her ex, who she was planning to marry, and was never meant for public consumption.

The curvy movie star threatened to take legal action for unauthorized distribution of the video and more.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Moyo Lawal stated that she isn’t allowing it to break her spirit as she noted how she stayed celibate for years.

“A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust. I want to emphasize that this video done with my ex I was to marry at that time was never intended for public consumption and its unauthorized distribution is a branch of my personal boundaries. However, this criminal breach of privacy will be treated with legal action.

It really hits me funny because I have always maintained a strict approach to my sexuality, even going as far as being celibate for a few years, refusing to date often, and choosing to be alone most times. However, I am determined to not let this unfortunate incident break my spirit.

I appreciate the support and understanding of those who have reached out to me during this challenging time. Please know that your kindness and goodwill means the world to me,” she wrote.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, Moyo Lawal’s private initamate video leaked on the internet which generated different reactions from her fans and colleagues.