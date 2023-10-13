Mowana International has unveiled a revolutionary initiative designed to empower Nigerian and African manufacturers to reach international markets while facilitating payments in foreign currencies.

At the heart of the transformation is the Mowana Mobile App, replete with features, including a dynamic marketplace connecting African vendors with global buyers and powerful multi-currency capabilities.

The app is set to be a game-changer for African manufacturers seeking to expand their horizons across international borders. The innovative platform offers a vibrant marketplace, seamlessly bridging African vendors and global buyers. Notably, it incorporates robust multi-currency functionalities, streamlining transactions in various foreign currencies.

At the launch in Ibadan, Chief Executive Officer, Mowana International, Bolaji Ola-Adams, conveyed the company’s transformative mission by emphasising that Nigerian manufacturers now have a robust opportunity to showcase their products on the global stage.

This paradigm shift allows them to focus on producing world-class goods while Mowana takes on the pivotal roles of distribution, warehousing, and sales.

“Mowana International’s expansive marketplace serves as a hub for vendors and buyers alike, offering vendors the unique opportunity to sell through Mowana partner African stores and Mowana Franchise outlets in the USA, UK, and Canada. Mowana operates a thriving franchise system for the Mowana brand, and there are plans to open numerous franchise outlets in various countries across the globe in the coming months.

“In its unceasing pursuit of reaching more exporters, Mowana has established strategic partnerships with government organisations and financial institutions. In a significant development, Mowana signed a pivotal partnership agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprise can Development Agency of Nigeria last year, marking a critical step towards fostering the growth of SMEs in Nigeria.

“The launch of the Mowana Mobile App reflects Mowana International’s steadfast commitment to the prosperity of African manufacturers and its overarching vision to transform the landscape of international trade. This initiative stands as a testament to Mowana’s unwavering dedication to nurturing economic growth and expanding opportunities within and beyond Africa,” he said.