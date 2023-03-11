From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Wife of the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, Dr (Mrs) Nkechinyere Iwe, has tasked women on digital literacy, saying it is sacrosanct for their global relevance and competitiveness.

Dr. Iwe stated this in her address during the celebration of 2023 International Women’s Day of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike Women Association (MOUAUWA).

She was of the opinion that digital literacy was the yardstick for measuring literacy level as well as the major determinant of success in businesses.

She said if women and girls must compete favourably with their counterparts and the male folks in other climes, they must be empowered with digital literacy.

The VC’s wife opined that mothers must be digitally literate to be able to effectively monitor their children and wards who are usually digitally advanced.

She encouraged women and girls to prioritize digital literacy for more efficient service delivery.

Giving the theme of this year’s women’s day celebration as: “Women Empowerment in a Digitalised World”, Dr. Owe commended the management of the institution for its continued support to MOUAUWA.

She identified the completion of MOUAUWA Skill Acquisition Centre, as top on the priority list of women in the university, and solicited support for the project.

In his remark, the VC, Professor Iwe noted that the concept of digitalisation had cut deep into every sphere of human endeavour.

He assured MOUAUWA members of the continued support of the university Management in the pursuit and realisation of their aims.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Franca Asawalam, observed that in the digitalised world, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has not only permeated all spheres of human endeavor, but is now controlling the lives and affairs of men and women.

She stressed the need for women to be digitally advanced in order to exercise control and provide guidance to their children to avoid eating the “forbidden fruit in the garden of digitalisation”.

The DVC explained that International Women’s Day “offers an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women in human affairs, to encourage other women to work hard so as to attain the great heights that those accomplished women have attained.”

She cited the Director General of World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as one of the accomplished global women “who worked hard and developed herself mentally, intellectually, psychologically, socially and emotionally; and also demonstrated capacity, competence and capability which enabled her to defeat men that contested with her for that office”.

Highlight of the event was the award of honour to some accomplished women in the state which included, wife of the Founder of Streams of Joy, Pastor Eno Jery- Eze; wife of the Provost of Abia College of Education, Arochukwu, Dr Chioma Nto; popular Preacher, Dr Mrs Chioma Ibezim; and wife of the governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, Dr Amaechi Enyi- Nwafor.