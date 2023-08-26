From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Professor Maduebibisi Offor Iwe has expressed worry over the spite of abandoned projects in Nigeria, describing the trend as a dangerous phenomenon to development.

The VC who expressed the worry at Umudike during the commissioning of skills acquisition Centre and commercial bus acquired by Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Women Association (MOUAUWA), noted that many noble projects in the country started by previous administrations have been abandoned by their successors to rot away, even when whooping sums of money were invested in the abandoned projects.

Professor Iwe advised that gigantic and noble projects inherited by a successive administration should not be abandoned to waste away, arguing that leadership is a continuum.

He praised the previous and current leadership of MOUAUWA for their vision in initiating and completing the skills acquisition centre, adding that the achievement recorded by the women were in tandem with his administration’s vision of transforming the institution.

He charged the MOUAU women to remain united and focused in their determination to eradicate joblessness in the society.

President of MOUAUWA, Dr Nkechinyere Nkem Iwe urged the public to send their loved ones to the skills acquisition centre for training, and to patronize their commercial bus.

She said the roles of women in the development of the nation can not be overemphasized.

Dr Beta Otunta, wife of former Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Francis Otunta, praised the new leadership of MOUAUWA for completing the project she started during the tenure of her late husband.

Dr Otunta expressed joy that the project was not abandoned but completed and equiped to train women in job acquisitions .