From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The mother of a 5-month-old baby killed by a foreign dog in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, Nafisat Muideen, has narrated the horrible experience of how the dog seized her baby from her back.

Speaking with Daily Sun on Thursday, the woman described the incident as ‘gory’ in the history of her life.

She explained how she watched helplessly when the dog seized her baby and held onto her baby, Mariam.

The woman explained that she was going to buy drugs for the baby when the dog jumped out from a building and seized her baby.

Residents of the area said the dog must have been locked up in the building for a long time before it escaped.

The woman narrated how the workers at the site later helped her kill the dog to rescue the baby, but all to no avail.

Findings showed that the dog escaped after digging under the gate for some days where it was allegedly locked up.

The woman said, “I did not know when he jumped and seized my baby from my back. The place was silent and I didn’t see anybody come out to me when I was shouting.

“I was going to get a drug for my baby that has catarrh when the incident happened.

“By the time some workers would come out, it was late. They couldn’t move close to the dog until they killed it. It was holding on to my baby while I shouted for help,” the woman narrated.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that the owner of the dog has been arrested.

She said the investigation has commenced, promising to brief the public on the outcome of police investigation.