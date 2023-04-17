By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly selling her 18-month-old baby.

The suspect, identified as Olaide Adekunle, allegedly sold the child for N600,000 to a yet-to-be-identified buyer.

According to her, the pressure mounted on her by a microfinance bank over some debt pushed her to sell the baby.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Sango divisional headquarters by the woman’s husband, o Nureni Rasaq, who reported that his wife, Olaide Adekunle, left home to Lagos on the 15th of March 2023 with their baby girl, Moridiat Rasaq, but returned home without the baby.

“He stated further that all efforts to know what happened to the baby proved abortive as the woman was unable to give any reasonable account of the whereabouts of the said baby.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango division, CSP Dahiru Saleh, detailed his detectives to go after the said woman, and she was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that she has sold the baby to someone in Lagos at the rate of N600,000.

“When asked the reason for her action, she stated that she borrowed money from a microfinance bank, and when she was unable to pay back the money, the bank agents started dragging her and threatening to deal decisively with her. It was consequent upon this that she ran to Lagos and started hawking sachet water.

“It was while hawking that she met a man who introduced her to the woman that eventually bought the child in Lagos.”

Meanwhile, the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Babakura Muhammed, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID)for further investigation and possible recovery of the baby.