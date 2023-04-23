• Reveals how her dad tore her dress on way to audition in Lagos

By Christian Agadibe



Worried about her big tummy that came as a result of childbirth, Onyinye Okafor doubted if she would ever make it in Nollywood.

But with hardwork and consistency, she has joined the constellation of stars in the make-believe industry.

In this interview, the mother of four opened up on her journey to the top, against all odds.



Give us an insight into your background and growing up days?

I was born into a poor family. I’m from Imo State, but grew up in Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos. I’m the first of five children. I have four beautiful kids and I’m so proud of them. My growing up was not sweet because there was no money. I did all sorts of things. I peeled egusi and I hawked with my mum. I had a fatal accident that almost got my leg broken, but God had his way. We struggled all through but thank God we survived. Right now, the story is not the same. Things are changing and will continue to change.



What were your initial challenges when you started?

I had to overcome low self-esteem. I had big tummy because of childbirth, but that’s gone now. It was a major challenge for me. I had to go for tummy tuck. Now, my tummy is perfect and I got back my self-confidence.



What lessons did you learn from your humble beginnings?

I learnt to be patient, consistent and prayerful. Also, I put in more efforts, more hard work to get better and receive good payment.



How did your parents find out about your choice of career and what were their initial reactions?

I’ve been a TV person. I have always loved television. I used to rent movies and watch, and I used to have them close to my bed. I knew I had something connected to television from way back in 2003. My father was against acting. He thought actresses are wayward and cannot raise good family. But my mum has been supportive from day one. It was also her dream (to act), but she couldn’t achieve it due to so many things. Now, my father is regretting that if he had known, he would have supported me from the beginning. There was a day I went for audition at Winnie’s Bar in Surulere, Lagos. My father saw me and tore my dress. But thank God, today he is enjoying it. Now, my father loves everything about movies. In fact, he’s my number one fan.



Did you see yourself becoming this popular from the onset?

I knew there’s something about me that’s different. I went to a poor school because my parents were poor. My father calls me Opuliche, meaning the different one. I wrote JAMB for Accounting, but my name came out for Mass Communications because God Almighty had his hands in it. I knew I was going to be great. I got married and came back to Nollywood after having four kids. In fact, I’ve not started yet. Yes, I knew I was going to make it. I knew my family name would be known through me. I knew my parents would be proud of me. Though, I went through a whole lot. I had issues with my marriage. My twins were breastfeeding and so my grade dropped to 3rd Class. Even, my husband wasn’t there for me.

Looking back at your life and career, what would you like to correct given the opportunity?

Will I say marriage? On a second thought, no, because I’m blessed with beautiful kids, so I wouldn’t say my marriage was wrong. My kids are blessings to me, but at the initial point it was painful. I›m grateful to God that I›m opportune to have such beautiful children. However, if I were to come back to this world, my marriage wouldn›t be like this.



What are you currently working on?

A movie titled, ‘Wahala’. It’s a huge one. The story is nice with a beautiful cast. We are doing something beautiful and my fans would love it. That’s a promise.



What do you think you did right to get to where you are today?

At a time, I was confused. I was scared. Nollywood can frustrate you if you’re not careful. I was frustrated, I wanted to commit suicide but I put everything in God’s hands, and I felt that was the right thing to do. I’m not where God wants me to be yet. But I am working hard and having faith in Him.

Do you still keep your old friends?

Naturally, I’m not favoured with friends. My circle is very small because a lot of people tend to misunderstand me. Yes, I’m strict. I say things the way they are. People do not like when you tell them the truth, so if I’m friend with you and I can’t tell you the truth, then I don’t know why we are friends. When I was young, I had this friend called Chinenye. My parents were poor but hers were poorer. I was trying to help her. I felt I could carry her along to write WAEC not knowing that she had perfected a plan to pour acid on me on our way to school the next day. It was my younger sister’s friend, Blessing that told me of the evil plan. My dad went to confront her family and it turned out to be true. So, I know I’m not favoured with friends. If I tend to be close to you, I know the limit. My dad will always say, ineme oyi imefunkakomonu meaning ‘if you are friends with people, have a limit’. However, I have two or three old friends and we talk once in a while.



Who were those you looked up to while growing up?

I looked up to Eucharia Anunobi so much. I loved her carriage, her charisma, her tone and voice modulation, as well as her emotions. She was everything for me. She is an actor’s actor. Also, I love Liz Benson and Aunty Joke Silva. Then, generally, I look up to God and my mother, who is my number one mentor.

What has fame deprived you of?

Fame has deprived me of my private life. I’m this person that likes to go to the market, but now I can’t do that again, because anybody can just come and put camera in your face, wanting to do a video with you. So, I often send my girl to the market. Also, you have your man and you can’t kiss him in public because you’re scared of what people would say or do.



Can you still eat freely at the buka or buy stuff on the road?

I do it very well. I love beans and plantain a lot with kpomo. So, I will park my car, come down and buy it. I don’t care how you see it. I’m a human being. Nollywood can’t take my lifestyle away from me. I do what makes me happy, and I don’t care how anyone sees it.

Has fame opened doors for you?

Yes, fame has opened extremely massive doors for me. Fame has its negative and positive sides. For the positive side, it’s beautiful; you’ll enjoy it. Then, the negative side, you work around it and wear it as a coat and move on. Of course, fame has opened wonderful doors for me.



What would you describe as your most embarrassing moment as an actor?

One day, I went for a burial and as I was entering the venue, one guy came from behind and just lifted me up. That day, I was wearing a short dress and I was almost stripped naked. If I wasn’t wearing a full pant, I would have been stripped naked. I was so embarrassed but he kept saying ‘I love your dance, I love your movies’.



What would make you more fulfilled?

God, then secondly, when I get to that particular point where I can relax and say ‘yes, Onyinye Okafor is now a brand’ . Also, I’ll be fulfilled doing movies on Netflix, doing movies in Hollywood because I speak like them and that’s where I belong. I know with God it is possible.



What’s your advice to young, aspiring girls who want to be famous like you?

My advice to them is to take it easy, one step at a time. Study your environment very well. Do not do things that are wrong because you want to be an actress, else you will live to regret it. Be patient, pray to God to know if this is what you’re destined to do. Many Nollywood actors are just gallivanting around because this is not where they are supposed to be. Be sure you can do it well so you won’t be disgraced out of the way.