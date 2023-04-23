• Reveals how her dad tore her dress on way to audition in Lagos 

 

By Christian Agadibe

Worried  about  her  big  tummy  that  came  as a  result   of   childbirth,  Onyinye  Okafor  doubted  if  she  would  ever  make it in  Nollywood.

But  with  hardwork  and  consistency,  she  has  joined  the  constellation  of  stars  in  the  make-believe industry.

In  this  interview,  the  mother  of  four  opened  up  on  her  journey  to  the  top,  against  all  odds.

Give us an insight into your background and growing  up  days?

I  was  born  into  a  poor  family.  I’m  from  Imo State, but  grew   up   in  Alagbado,  a  suburb  of  Lagos.   I’m  the  first  of  five   children.  I  have  four  beautiful  kids   and  I’m  so  proud  of  them.  My  growing  up  was  not  sweet   because  there  was  no  money.  I  did  all  sorts  of  things.  I  peeled  egusi  and  I  hawked  with  my   mum.  I  had  a  fatal  accident  that  almost  got  my  leg  broken,  but  God  had  his  way.  We  struggled  all  through  but  thank  God  we  survived.  Right  now,  the  story  is  not  the  same.  Things  are  changing  and  will   continue   to  change.

What were your initial challenges when you started?

I  had  to overcome low self-esteem. I  had  big  tummy  because  of  childbirth, but  that’s  gone  now.  It  was  a  major  challenge  for  me.  I  had  to  go  for  tummy  tuck.  Now,  my  tummy  is  perfect  and  I  got  back  my  self-confidence.

What lessons did you learn from your humble beginnings?

I  learnt  to  be  patient, consistent  and  prayerful.  Also,  I  put  in  more  efforts,  more  hard  work  to  get  better  and  receive  good  payment.

How  did  your  parents  find  out  about  your  choice  of  career  and  what  were  their initial reactions?

I’ve  been  a TV  person.  I  have  always  loved  television.  I  used  to  rent  movies  and  watch,  and  I  used  to  have  them  close  to  my  bed.  I  knew  I  had  something  connected  to  television  from  way  back  in  2003.  My  father  was  against  acting.  He  thought  actresses  are  wayward  and  cannot  raise  good  family.  But  my  mum  has  been  supportive  from  day one. It was also her  dream (to act), but  she couldn’t achieve it due to so many things. Now, my father is regretting that if he had known, he would have supported me from the beginning. There was a day I went for audition at Winnie’s Bar in Surulere, Lagos. My father saw me and tore my dress. But thank God, today he is enjoying it. Now, my father loves everything about movies. In fact, he’s my number one fan.

Did you see yourself becoming this popular from the onset?

I knew there’s something about me that’s different.  I  went  to  a  poor  school  because  my  parents  were  poor.  My  father  calls  me  Opuliche,  meaning the different one. I wrote JAMB for Accounting, but my  name  came  out  for  Mass Communications  because  God  Almighty had  his  hands in it.  I  knew I was going  to  be  great.  I  got  married  and  came  back  to  Nollywood  after  having  four  kids.  In  fact,  I’ve  not   started   yet.  Yes,  I  knew   I   was  going  to  make  it.  I  knew  my  family  name   would   be  known  through  me.  I  knew  my  parents  would be proud  of  me.  Though,  I  went  through  a  whole  lot.  I  had  issues  with  my  marriage.  My  twins  were  breastfeeding  and  so  my  grade  dropped  to  3rd Class.  Even,  my  husband  wasn’t  there  for  me.

Looking  back  at  your  life  and  career,  what  would  you  like  to  correct  given  the  opportunity?
Will     say  marriage?    On  a  second   thought,   no,   because    I’m   blessed    with    beautiful    kids,   so     wouldn’t  say my  marriage  was  wrong.  My  kids  are  blessings  to  me,   but   at   the   initial   point   it   was   painful.   I›m  grateful  to  God that  I›m  opportune  to  have  such  beautiful  children.  However,  if     were   to  come   back   to  this  world,  my   marriage  wouldn›t   be   like   this.

What are you currently working on?

  movie   titled, ‘Wahala’. It’s a huge one. The story  is  nice   with  a  beautiful  cast.  We  are  doing  something  beautiful and my fans would love it. That’s a promise.

What do you think you  did  right  to  get  to  where  you  are  today?

At   a   time,  I  was  confused.  I   was   scared.   Nollywood    can    frustrate   you  if   you’re   not   careful.     was   frustrated,     wanted   to   commit   suicide   but   I   put   everything   in   God’s   hands,  and     felt   that   was   the  right   thing   to  do.  I’m   not  where  God  wants  me to  be  yet.  But  I  am  working  hard  and  having  faith  in  Him.

Do  you  still  keep  your  old  friends?

Naturally,   I’m   not   favoured  with friends.  My  circle   is   very   small   because   a   lot   of   people   tend   to  misunderstand   me.   Yes,   I’m   strict.   I    say   things   the   way    they    are.      People     do    not    like   when   you  tell  them  the  truth,   so   if   I’m   friend   with   you   and   I  can’t   tell   you   the   truth,   then   I   don’t  know   why   we  are  friends.  When  I  was  young,  I  had  this  friend  called  Chinenye.  My   parents   were   poor  but  hers  were  poorer.  I  was  trying  to   help  her.  I  felt  I  could  carry  her  along  to  write  WAEC  not  knowing  that  she  had  perfected  a  plan  to  pour  acid  on  me  on  our way to  school  the  next  day.  It  was  my  younger  sister’s  friend,  Blessing  that  told  me  of  the  evil  plan.  My  dad  went  to  confront  her  family  and  it  turned  out to  be  true.  So,  I  know  I’m  not  favoured  with  friends.  If  I  tend  to  be   close  to  you,  I  know  the  limit.  My  dad  will  always  say,  ineme  oyi  imefunkakomonu  meaning  ‘if  you  are  friends  with  people,  have  a  limit’.  However,  I  have  two  or  three  old  friends  and  we  talk  once  in  a  while.

Who were those you looked up to while growing up?

I  looked  up  to  Eucharia  Anunobi  so  much.  I  loved  her  carriage,  her  charisma,  her  tone  and  voice  modulation,  as  well  as  her  emotions.  She  was  everything  for  me.  She  is  an  actor’s  actor.  Also,  I  love  Liz  Benson  and  Aunty  Joke  Silva.  Then,  generally,  I  look  up  to  God  and  my  mother,  who  is  my  number  one  mentor.

What has fame deprived you of?

Fame  has  deprived  me  of  my  private  life.  I’m  this  person  that  likes  to  go  to  the  market,  but  now  I  can’t  do  that  again,  because  anybody  can  just  come  and  put  camera  in  your  face,  wanting  to  do  a  video  with  you.  So,  I  often  send  my  girl  to  the  market.  Also,  you  have  your  man  and  you  can’t  kiss  him  in  public  because  you’re  scared  of  what  people  would  say  or  do.

Can  you  still  eat  freely  at   the  buka  or  buy  stuff  on  the  road?

I  do  it  very  well.  I  love  beans  and  plantain  a  lot  with  kpomo.   So,   I  will   park   my car,   come  down  and  buy  it.  I  don’t  care  how  you  see  it.  I’m  a  human  being.  Nollywood  can’t  take  my  lifestyle  away  from  me.  I  do  what  makes  me  happy,  and  I  don’t  care  how  anyone  sees  it.

Has fame opened doors for you?

Yes,  fame  has  opened  extremely  massive  doors  for  me.  Fame  has  its  negative  and  positive  sides.  For  the  positive  side,  it’s  beautiful;  you’ll  enjoy  it.  Then,  the  negative   side,   you   work   around   it   and   wear  it  as  a  coat  and  move  on.  Of  course,  fame  has  opened  wonderful  doors  for  me.

What  would  you  describe  as  your  most  embarrassing  moment  as  an  actor?

One    day,    I    went    for     burial   and   as   I  was   entering    the   venue,   one   guy   came   from   behind    and    just   lifted   me   up.   That   day,     was   wearing  a   short   dress   and     was   almost   stripped   naked.  If  I  wasn’t  wearing  a  full  pant,  I  would  have  been  stripped  naked.  I  was  so  embarrassed   but   he  kept  saying  ‘I  love  your dance,  I  love  your  movies’.

What  would  make  you  more fulfilled?

God,  then  secondly,  when  I  get  to  that  particular  point  where  I  can  relax  and  say  ‘yes, Onyinye  Okafor  is  now   a  brand’ .  Also,  I’ll   be  fulfilled   doing   movies  on  Netflix,  doing   movies   in   Hollywood   because     speak  like  them   and   that’s  where  I  belong.  I  know  with  God  it  is  possible.

What’s  your advice  to  young,  aspiring  girls  who  want  to  be  famous  like  you?

My advice  to  them  is  to  take  it  easy,  one  step  at  a  time.  Study  your  environment  very  well.   Do   not   do  things  that  are  wrong  because  you  want to  be  an  actress,  else  you  will  live  to  regret  it.  Be  patient,  pray  to  God  to  know  if  this  is  what  you’re  destined  to  do.  Many  Nollywood  actors  are  just  gallivanting  around  because  this  is  not  where  they  are  supposed  to  be.  Be  sure  you  can  do  it  well  so  you  won’t  be  disgraced  out  of  the  way.

