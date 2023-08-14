From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, has implored stakeholders of the region to throw their weight behind Senate President, Godswill Akpabio in the overall interest of the Niger Delta.

This appeal was contained in a statement issued to journalists by the national president of MOSIEND, Comrade Kennedy Tonjo West, after a town hall meeting held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital – attended by youth leaders, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, critical stakeholders and indigenous groups drawn from different organizations in the region.

West said the call for support for the Senate President who, by virtue of his position, is now the political leader of the Niger Delta became imperative due to the fact that the region is backward in terms of development.

According to him, unlike the northerners, the people of the Niger Delta do not know how to support their own, but play politics of bitterness, unforgiveness, backbiting and pull-down, which has never benefited the region or its people.

West pointed out that irrespective of political affiliation, it is time for the people to rally round Senator Godswill Akpabio and play politics that will bring about regional development and community empowerment.

“Senator Akpabio possesses the credentials and charisma to man that office, and we are expecting high level of cooperation amongst our national assembly members irrespective of political divide in other to maximize the opportunities that this government will bring to the table in terms of policies and reforms that are germane to our growth.”

“We should not play party politics, but politics that will bring about regional development. We are confident that he will use his office to attract development to the region.”

“We will benefit more from working with him because he has friends across divides, and the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large will benefit because Akpabio is someone who likes unity, someone who doesn’t bear grudges.”

“All ethnic nationalities should rally round him because there are good things to come. For us as MOSIEND, we have already accepted him as the political leader of the Niger Delta region.”

“We also admonish him to open his doors for concerns from the people of the region. Every ethnic nationality in the region should be treated equally, and with him, the Tinubu government is going to get more of our support.”

“President Tinubu is a serious minded person, and we believe that if we join hands with the Senate President, we will get the best from his government.

“In the days ahead, we are going to fashion out programmes that will further deepen the unity of the people of the region so that we can work together and benefit from the current administration.”

“The governors of the region, senators, house of reps members and all federal political appointees should give Akpabio the support he needs instead of running him down,” West added.