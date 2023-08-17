From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, has congratulated ministers from the region who made the ministerial list and are assigned portfolios into the Federal Executive Council.

MOSIEND, in a statement by its National President, Comrade Kennedy Tonjo West, also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving opportunity to trustworthy personalities from the Niger Delta to serve in his government; saying that the move was in order.

West however urged the newly designated ministers to close ranks and work towards promoting regional development and economic growth.

The MOSIEND president expressed optimism that President Tinubu will get equal value for their appointments, as the ministers mean business.

He said, “We advise the ministers from the region to close ranks as they promote regional peace, cohesion and development. They should avoid the pitfalls made by the past ministers from the region who did not work in synergy, but allowed superior personalities who had the President’s ears to tear them apart.”

“These sentiments blinded the sense of unity, regional growth and development – wasting the entire eight years of the Bukharin-administration.”

“But we cannot blame President Buhari for the developmental setbacks of the region because he gave equal opportunity to all his ministers – and whether or not such opportunities were used effectively for the development of the region is not his concern.”

“Today, another opportunity has been given to illustrious sons of the region to serve in this government and we are expecting synergy, understanding and love – bearing in mind the overall development of the region.”

“The President is hoping that they will use the opportunity to promote cohesive, improved welfare and development of the region.”

“We advise that they support each other and avoid making the mistakes of their predecessors. They should avoid oppression and not do anything that will create an impression that they are in opposition to the state Governors – either because of party divide or sentiments.”

“We advise them to support the re validation and continuation of the current NDDC Board which is the popular wish of the people of the region.”

“They should also work with the Senators, house of reps members, Niger Delta governors and other stakeholders so that the region can move forward, and they should not engage in any feud over the NDDC like their predecessors.”

“Oftentimes, it is the choice of who nominates the members of the NDDC Board for one political patronage or the other that usually ignites the feud amongst ministers from the region, and we don’t want that kind of disaffection in this administration.”

“As a people, we respect them and have no doubt about their capabilities to deliver on their mandates, but we will also appeal that they support the continuity of the NDDC Management board,” West stated.