By Maduka Nweke

The Chief Operation Officer of Qshelter, Chief Gbenga Alanu, has said that having property is important as a source of shelter and as a source of income to owners. He noted that due to the difficulties in financing and developing high-quality property with registered titles in desirable locations, many Nigerians are unable to own their own homes.

“Buying a home can be an exciting yet challenging experience but with our comprehensive services, we’re here to make it hassle-free for you. At Qshelter, we understand the needs of potential home buyers like you, especially when it comes to utilising a mortgage to purchase your dream property.”

According to Mr. Alanu, Chief Operation Officer, Qshelter, our primary services cater specifically to individuals interested in buying a home using mortgage facilitation and accessing their 25 per cent RSA balance for the purchase.

“We’re committed to ensure mortgage facilitation, he said the Company provide expert assistance in obtaining a mortgage for your home purchase. Our experienced team will guide you through the process, ensuring that you have all the necessary information and support to secure the right mortgage for your needs”.

Support on 25 per cent RSA for mortgages, he noted, “If you’re looking to utilise your 25 per cent RSA balance for your mortgage, we’re here to help. We understand the intricacies involved and can provide the necessary guidance and support to facilitate the process. Our platform offers advanced real estate mapping services. This allows you to explore properties that meet your specific requirements, such as location, size, amenities, and proximity to schools or workplaces.

“We provide education and free advisory. We believe in empowering our clients with knowledge. We provide educational resources and free advisory services to help you make informed decisions throughout your home buying journey. Our dedicated team assists you in conducting title searches, preparing necessary documentation, and ensuring title preparation and perfection. We understand the importance of a clear and valid title when purchasing a property,” he stated.

On Confidentiality of Transaction, he explained, “We prioritise the confidentiality of your transaction. You can trust us to handle your personal information and financial details with the utmost care and professionalism. From detailed property information to documentation support and advisory services, we provide everything you need to navigate the home buying process smoothly. “At Qshelter, our focus is on delivering accessibility, convenience, and verified property to our clients. We just do not function as a property listing platform. We are an end-to-end professional digital property platform providing seamless real estate solutions and mortgage penetration through technology.

Our goal is to eradicate the complexities often associated with buying a home and offer a seamless experience tailored to your needs. If you’re ready to embark on your home buying journey with confidence, choose Qshelter.