From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The USAID-Integrated Health Programme (IHP) has supported Kebbi Government in averting 1,053 maternal and child mortalities within five years of its intervention in the state.

Shehu Salisu Dabai, the Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Manager of the USAID-IHP in Kebbi, made this known at a two-day media engagement workshop in Yauri Local Government of the state.

He said,” the USAID-IHP in Kebbi, supported facilities to generated 41 per cent of Couple Years of Protection (CYPs) in the state, which resulted in averting about 35,046 unintended pregnancies, 179 maternal deaths and 874 child deaths in the state.”

Dabai added that the state also generated approximately 75,336 CYPs as a result of the provision of modern family planning methods.

According to him, this shows that, the state has witnessed tremendous improvement in its health sector resulting to improved health outcomes since USAID-IHP intervention began in the state.

“Therefore, the achievement indicates USAID-IHP’s support and commitments, especially in the area of maternal and child mortality, ANC, malaria, malnutrition, training and retraining of health workers, among others,” he said.

The Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Manager of the USAID-IHP emphasized the need for the state government to ensure the sustainability of these achievements through improved budgetary allocation to the health sector and enhanced capacity building for health workers

He also chargee the media practitioners to be vanguards for improved health service delivery in the state.