From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The fate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is hanging in the balance as members of the party National Executive Committee (NEC) have joined the plot to sack him as leader of the opposition party.

Ayu was suspended, yesterday, by his Igyorov ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly not paying his annual dues among other reasons.

At a press conference conference, yesterday, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the ward chairman, the Secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, said the decision to suspend the national chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general election.

Dooyum, who read from a text signed by 12 out of the 17 member ward executive, said: “We observed with utmost dismay that Ayu, who is PDP national chairman, worked against the success of the party in Igyorov council ward. It is on record that he has also failed to pay his annual subscription fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended). Further investigation also revealed he did not vote during the governorship and state assembly elections on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and hence the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov ward. In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence in Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

Prior to the general election, some party leaders, including the G-5 governors, comprising of governors Nyesom Wike, Rivers; Samuel Ortom, Benue; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu and Seyi Makinde, Oyo have been on a warpath with Ayu and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The demand of the G-5 governors for the replacement of Ayu as national chairman, also polarised the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), with the three national vice chairmen and some other officials breaking ranks with the national chairman.

A party source told Daily Sun, yesterday, that there might be no respite for the PDP chairman as more party leaders, including NEC members have been pushing for Ayu’s ouster over issues relating to the party’s abysmal performance in the 2023 polls.

Besides, said leaders are also angry with the PDP chairman over the recent suspension of some top party members.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had, last week, suspended the former secretary to him of the federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim; Ibrahim Shema and Ayo Fayose, former governors of Kastina and Ekiti states respectively. The PDP leadership also referred the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee.

The party source told Daily Sun that since the national chairman’s ward has suspended him, the honourable thing is for him to throw in the towel. He noted that even if the matter comes to NEC, Ayu is likely not to get any respite as members of the party organ are not happy with him.

According to him, “the basis of his (Ayu’) stay (in office) is the ward. Since his ward has suspended him, the honourable thing for him to do at this point is for him to resign. Even if matters come to NEC, it will not make any difference, as NEC members are so angry with him.

“We are aware that he is not on the same page with most members of NWC.

Some members of the presidential campaign council are also not happy with him. They believe he didn’t do much to mobilise for the party in his state.”

The PDP had lost the presidential and governorship elections, as well as majority of the National Assembly seats in the just concluded polls, to the All Progressives Congress.

Ayu’s media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, was yet to respond to messages sent to his mobile line as the time of filing this report.