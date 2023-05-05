From John Adams, Minna

There is no respite for the immediate past Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Dr. Isa Adamu who was sacked by the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello over allegation of financial misappropriation, as the state House of Assembly on Thursday setup a committee to investigate him of financial mismanagement while in office.

The Committee which has one week to submit its findings, is being Chaired by the member representing Bosso Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Labour Matter, Hon. Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso.

The House said the decision to investigate the former SUBEB Chairman was informed by the public outcry over the monumental corruption that took place under his watch as the Chairman.

It could be recalled that the former SUBEB Boss, Dr, Isah Adamu who is now heading the Secretariat of transition committee of the state governor-elect was fired for alleged misappropriation of public funds worth over a billion naira.

The sack of Dr. Isah was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane.

Also three weeks after his sack, the Emir of Kontagora, the Sarkin Sudan of kontagora, Alhaji Mohammadu Barau Muazu 11, immediately striped him off his traditional title, accusing him of indiscipline and gross misconduct.

The Emir in a Letter which was dated August 17th, 2023 with reference number EC/HCI/55/Vol1/121 said the decision to terminate the appointment of the former SUBEB Chairman as the “Tambarin Kontagora” was reached after due consultations with the members of the Emirate Council.

The letter, titled ‘Termination of appointment as tambarin Kontagora’ and signed by the Secretary of the Emirate Council, Samaila Mohammed Fodio, reads; “I wish to inform you that His Royal Highness, the Sarkin Sudan of kontagora, Alhaji Mohammadu Barau Muazu 11, after consultations with members of Kontagora Emirate Council has approved and directed for the immediate termination of your appointment as Tambarin Kontagora”.

The Emirate accused the former SUBEB Chairman of what it called “indiscipline, disloyalty and abuse of office” as the Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board, saying that, “the decision was reached to safeguard the tradition and prestige of Kontagora Emirate that has been desperate need for good ambassadors.

“Kindly know that this decision was taken due to your gross misconduct which is viewed as an act of indiscipline, disloyalty and abuse of office”, the letter added.

Only two weeks ago the State Governor-Elect, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago came under serious attack over his decision to include him in the 71 member transition committee where is to head the Secretariat Committee of the Transition Council with 21 other members.

This decision by the governor-elect has continue to attract serious criticism from the public, many of who took to their social media handle to condemned it, describing the inclusion of the embattled sacked SUBEB Boss as a bad signal for the incoming administration.

Mallam Adamu Idris Manarakis, Nupe Language Professor Honorary, in his face book post titled “am beginning to see the first step of unseriousness in Bago administration”, said “leaving Dr. Isah Adamu in that list calls for an eyesore from concerned Nigerlites.

“Isah Adamu was sacked by three Governors thus; Kure, Talba, and Abu-lolo, by God’s Grace even if he uses charm to zip their mouths that of Bago is going to be impossible because we will not keep quiet”, adding further that “Isah Adamu is a disaster and if that list is allow to stay with Isah Adamu’s name as the Secretary, many people will prepare to give-up as we are going to where we came from”, he submitted.