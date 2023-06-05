• As 14 groups say action deceptive

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), over the removal of oil subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have continued to receive stiff resistance in some quarters.

The latest is the Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC), South-south Movement for Good Governance (SMG) Urhobo Progressive Vanguard (UPV), Niger Delta Women for Change (NDWC), Cross River Youth Democratic Front (CRYDF), and 9 others groups who condemned the action of NLC and TUC.

Recall that the two Unions, at a press briefing last week in Abuja, said they would down tools on Wednesday until the Federal Government returns to status quo or increase the national minimum wage.

But, in a statement jointly signed by NDYC National Coordinator, Israel Uwejeyan; SSMG National President, Raymond Oporomo; UPV President, Efemena Esamagu; NDWC Coordinator, Abigail Asibie; and CRYDF President, Julius Emaluji, they accused NLC and TUC of being deceptive.

They urged Nigerians to be vigilant and reject NLC’s attempts to drag them into a situation with uncertain outcomes.

“The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC), South-south Movement for Good Governance (SMG) The Urhobo Progressive Vanguard (UPV), Niger Delta Women for Change (NDWC), Cross River Youth Democratic Front (CRYDF) and 9 other Groups, hereby expresses our deep concern over the recurring pattern of deception orchestrated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in matters of critical national importance.

“We have keenly observed that on numerous occasions, the NLC has deceived the public by creating an illusion of safeguarding their welfare, only to betray their trust by engaging in backdoor negotiations with the government, ultimately disregarding the plight of the suffering masses.

“We emphatically caution the NLC that it can no longer deceive anyone after having stripped itself of credibility, public trust, and confidence.

“We urge Nigerians to be vigilant and reject the NLC’s attempts to drag them into a situation with uncertain outcomes. We urge our compatriots not to fall for the gimmicks employed by the NLC, who seem to be taking advantage of the suffering of the masses for their selfish negotiations.

“The NLC must first and foremost provide a comprehensive explanation regarding its absence during the preparation, presentation, defense, and passage of the budget by the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the 9th National Assembly, which did not include provisions for subsidy.

“It is disheartening to witness opportunistic actions being taken by the NLC only when it suits their agenda, rather than consistently advocating for the welfare of Nigerians.

“We call on Nigerians to hold independent oil marketers accountable for the drastic deterioration of petroleum prices, we vehemently condemn these acts of extortion by the independent marketers who hiked pump prices as soon as the subsidy removal was announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order to sabotage the sincere efforts of the government.

“This inhumane act of wickedness and greed demonstrates a lack of regard for the already burdensome living conditions faced by the Nigerian people.

“Moreover, we are not ignorant of the fact that the removal of fuel subsidies has placed an additional financial burden on the Nigerian populace, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society.

“The sudden increase in fuel prices has had a ripple effect on the cost of transportation, food, and other essential commodities, further exacerbating the hardships faced by the people, Therefore, we urge the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to critically review the fuel price template provided by the NNPCL.

“By reducing the fuel price template, the government will be lessening the financial burden on the masses.

“In addition to addressing the immediate concern of the fuel price template, we call upon the President to prioritize finding a lasting solution to the inherited issues plaguing the petroleum sector.

“One crucial aspect that demands urgent attention is the state of the existing refineries.

“The continuous reliance on imported petroleum products has not only proven to be economically unsustainable but also undermines our national energy security.

“We implore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to proffer a comprehensive and sustainable plan to revamp and rehabilitate the existing refineries within the coming months.

“This measure will not only reduce our dependence on imported petroleum products but also create job opportunities, foster local content development, and ultimately contribute to the economic growth and development of our nation.

“We urge all stakeholders to work together to build a nation where the welfare of the people is paramount and where the actions of all stakeholders align with the collective goal of a prosperous Nigeria,” the statement read.