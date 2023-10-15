THE internet was agog penul-

timate Thursday with men and

women, young and old, appreciat-

ing and celebrating their present

and former teachers, dead or

alive. The men and women who

groomed, nurtured and positioned

the ladder for others to climb high,

very high presently and years ago.

It is at such times within the year

that teachers are adorned with kind

words, prayers, gifts and freebies.

Teachers are the driving force

behind progress, inspiration, and

shaping of the leaders and innova-

tors of tomorrow. It is pertinent

to note that teachers remain the

arrowhead because of what they

offer to all in life. In addition to

imparting knowledge, the role of

teachers needs to be redefined.

They are coaches, mentors,

parents, and facilitators who can

empower students as they value,

skills, knowledge, and experiences

needed to contribute solutions

to the global challenges facing

humanity, and thrive in our ever-

changing world.

It is therefore understandable

that the tireless efforts and incred-

ible accomplishments of teachers

around the world and their role

in driving human development

were celebrated. People paused to

remember their teachers.

Now, teachers for all we know

inspire, prepare children and

youths to navigate a rapidly evolv- ing world. Their efforts therefore

play a leading role in transform-

ing education for the future. For

these and many more reasons,

the government, stakeholders and

authorities have been called upon

to allow teachers breathe while

performing the civic responsi-

bilities of their noble profession

accordingly. Most times, pres-

sures from parents, often box

teachers into a corner, with all

disciplinary powers stripped off

them, leaving them like a lame

dog,which cannot bark and that

has been the major reason why

indiscipline thrives in the society

today. Teachers of yester-years

did not excel without being in

full control of their environment,

schools and proper discipline for

erring students which stood as

deterrent for others. I watched on

social media in awe Where Mercy

Johnson sarcastically drove in her

intimidating Sports Utility Vehicle

(SUV) with her daughter to her

school to flog a teacher who sent

her daughter, Purity away from

school for non-payment of school

fees. In Johnson’s mind, yes, she might consider that drama as usual, but

the message has registered that a parent

can flog a teacher and the heavens will not

fall. Well, sending a child home for non-

payment of school fees is an old tradition,

as old as school system itself. With such

attitude and training from the home front;

how can a teacher breathe or be respected?

How can he or she exercise his or her

full authority and powers as a practicing

teacher? It quickly reminds me of Mr.

Michael Ekemgbafor of blessed memory

at St. Joseph’s Primary school, Ulakwo,

in Owerri West LGA, Imo state. The fear

of Mr. Ekeh, a Primary 2 teacher, was the

beginning of wisdom for the young pupils,

and if one may ask; what was the secret of

Nnanyi-ukwu Ekeh? Why do children eat

the humble pie and tremble at the mention

of his name or even sighting him? Was it

for just a tiny flat cane he uses on erring

child’s ankle; and scare some away to the

extent Primary 6 pupils who are the most

senior class came to his junior class to

settle issues. Through discipline, he caught

his pupils quite young and early too. His

fame grew and traversed among other

schools in the neighboring communities.

Truth be told, that discipline he dangled

before the children transformed many for

the 35-meritorous years he worked until

he joined the saints. Imagine a generation

of 35-years pointing towards his great-

ness which changed them. So many others

teachers who reigned supreme like him

would also be remembered today and

always.

Now, the first blackmail from the author-

ities was the scrap of Teacher’s training

Colleges (TTC) in the country. Between

changing the names from TTC to National

Teachers Institute, (NTI) something went

amiss, because the era of Teaching Practice

(TP) just like internship for students in the higher institutions before they finally

graduate is gone completely from teacher’s

training. It is during these schemes that

teaching spirit and career is engrained in

would-be-teachers especially to understand

their professional limit and early child

education. Kudos to schools who employ

teachers who obtained the degrees of

National Certificate of Education (NCE).

Not to write off others, but every profes-

sion has its teaching, principles, process

and policies.

Again, to tell that some people in all

honesty appreciate their teachers; I came

across a breath-taking gratefulness by

a few students as they appreciated their

teacher.

“Dear Passengers, this is your Captain

speaking, all listened with rapt attention

especially in an aircraft because one does

not know the reason for the announcement.

“Today is an important day, the pilot has a

message for one special passenger named

Selahattin Onan who is a pilot instructor

and helped many to start their flying career,

but on this day, Onan happens to be a pas-

senger on Turkish Airlines not knowing his

students had set up a long-time surprise for

him.

The pilot continued “For 6 years, I have

been a pilot as part of Turkish Airline Fam-

ily. Much of that is due to the efforts of my

teacher Selahattin Onan, a long serving

teacher who is with us on this plane today.

It is a beautiful thing to be able to call your

teacher someone who is like a father to

you. He was a captain for twenty years,

and for ten years, he was a guide to thou-

sands of pilots raising us like his children.

I speak on behalf of his students right now

in expression of our infinite gratitude and I

am so eternally grateful; I am so glad that

you were my teacher. At this point, Onan

broke down in tears on his seat. Pilot again said “We first met during a flight, I was

asking tons of questions, he then said

to me, ‘Son, if you are this curious,

why don’t you consider being a pilot.

Happy Teacher’s Day Selahattin Onan.

His other students on the flight filed

out from the back with a big beautiful

well-arranged rosy bouquet and planted

kisses on his cheeks in appreciation

while he struggles to wipe his tears of

joy. What a thoughtful set of students! I

am sure he was not the only teacher, but

he stood out among others.

Teachers are fathers and moth-

ers made who step into the roles of

biological parents at their absents.

When students go for competitions, be

it academically or otherwise, they stu-

dents do not go with their parents, but

their teachers. Recall in 2018, six girls

namely Promise Nnalue, Nwabuaku

Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo, Vivian Okoye,

Jessica Osita and Miracle Igboke from

Regina Pacis Model Secondary school

led by their teacher and mentor Mrs.

Uchenna Onwuamaegbu won the Tech-

novation World Pitch. Their pitch at the

contest was FD- Detector Application,

which they developed to curb fake

drugs as they defeated world powers

like USA, Spain, Turkey, Uzbekistan

and China to win the gold medal at the

contest. The process and winning in this

contest and several other wins were the

hard work of teachers and not parents;

it was not achieved without hard-work

and discipline enforced by the teachers.

As teachers are the most unsung

heroes; kind words have never left

them… Such are “Your sacrifices do

not go unnoticed, you have made me

a positive difference in my life, you

deserve a break, we appreciate you, I

have not forgotten this one thing you

said to me and you are the reason I

accomplished the task. These quotes

can come because teachers are the most

unrewarded heroes that exist.

Interestingly, Prof. Kelsey Harrison is

an eminent Professor of Obstetrics and

Gynaecology, and was also the Vice

Chancellor, University of Port-Harcourt

in the 90’s. According to his students

who are now all over the world; Prof.

Amaka Ocheke, Dept. Of Obs and

Gynae, University of Jos Teaching Hos- pital (UJTH) said “Harrison gave all

his lectures as a sitting Vice Chancellor

and our teacher who never stood us up

for once.

If one should compare what hap-

pened at the Big Brother All Stars

housemate last week where 22-year-old

Ilebaye Odiniya emerged as the winner

with a whooping sum of N120m, an

SUV from Innoson Motors and other

prices for being in a comfortable house,

fed and played games; such are not very

common among teachers but worthy

teachers also receive blessings, quietly

and secretly, from God, especially upon

their own children.

On this note, I congratulate Peace

Sule, an ICT teacher at Akoka Junior

High school in Lagos, and Stephanie

Akinwoya, a physics teacher at Iju

Senior Grammar School in Lagos, who

have been included in the top 50-short-

list for the Varkey Foundation Global

Teacher Prize 2023 organized in col-

laboration with UNESCO and strategic

partnership with Dubai Cares, a UAE-

based global philanthropic organization.

Both were selected from over 7000

nominations and applications from 130

countries around the world.