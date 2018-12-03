Emefiele explained that the apex bank took the decision to forestall the consequences of excessive lending to politicians by money deposit banks. He said that past experiences had shown that banks got into excessive risks by increasing their lending exposure to politicians.

To ensure compliance, the CBN boss recently met with chief executives of banks and warned them on the dangers of excessive lending to politicians, as well as getting involved in money laundering activities. It is commendable that the CBN is keenly watching developments in the banking industry, especially now that election campaigns have started. It is equally good that the CBN will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any erring bank. Therefore, we support the CBN’s decision to ensure that the banks manage their loan portfolios appropriately, and that politicians abide by the stipulated campaign spending limits. In fact, a bank bears a risk when it lends for campaign purposes, especially when the borrowers fail to repay the loans. It will be recalled that such loans in the past made some banks to become insolvent. Therefore, it is imperative that banks should control the risks of lending. Without doubt, bad loans have contributed to bank failures in the country. Banks should not allow such experience to recur.

We urge the banks to be extremely careful in their lending transactions. Some of the avoidable pitfalls include inattention to loan policies, generous or excessive loan terms and lack of clear standards, disregard of banks’ own policies, unsafe concentration of credit, lack of understanding of burrowers’ cash needs, out-of-market lending, and others. The banks should be aware that some politicians often exploit these faults in lending procedures.

In April, the CBN introduced new rules aimed at curbing insider crimes in the banking industry and stipulated some penalties on banks, their directors and other staff for money laundering and terrorism. The policy was formulated in collaboration with the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF). Sections 6-14 of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2004 cover a range of offences and sanctions on banks, board members as well as chief compliance officers.