By Vivian Onyebukwa

Moni, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, joins the world in celebrating the 2023 Customer Service Week under the theme, ‘Team Service’.

This week-long celebration is dedicated to recognising and expressing gratitude to both its esteemed customers and the people who serve and support them.

Customer Service Week is a cherished tradition at Moni as it provides a unique opportunity to honour the individuals who play an essential role in the company’s success. This year’s theme, “Team Service,” underscores the importance of collaboration and the incredible outcomes that result from working together. “We are thrilled to welcome everyone to Customer Service Week 2023. At Moni, this week is special to us because it allows us to extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible customers and our dedicated support team,” said Femi Iromini, CEO at Moni.

Iromini further stated that the theme embodies the spirit of collaboration, community and together, they aim to provide the best possible service to their customers.

Throughout the week, Moni has organized a range of engaging activities and surprises as tokens of appreciation. These activities are designed to show gratitude to the support staff and customers alike, recognizing their contributions to the Moni community.

“Our commitment to delivering exceptional service remains unwavering. We are genuinely honoured to have such a dedicated team as part of the Moni family, and we deeply value our loyal customers who choose Moni as their preferred platform for savings, loans, and everything payments”, said Dapo Sobayo, Co-Founder at Moni. “As we celebrate Customer Service Week, we invite everyone to join us in embracing the spirit of ‘Team Service’ with enthusiasm and pride. Together, we shine as a team, making Moni’s customer service truly exceptional and reinforcing our vision of shared prosperity for all”, Sobayo noted further.

Moni is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions to individuals and businesses. With a focus on high-interest savings, loans, and financial empowerment, Moni aims to improve the financial well-being across Nigeria and promote shared prosperity.