From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and eight-year sentence imposed on the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina for laundering about N2.1billion.

Justice Elfreda Williams -Daudu who delivered the lead judgment of the Justices of the appellate court affirmed the November 8, 2021 judgment of the Federal High Court that convicted and sentenced Maina.

EFCC had in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/256/2019, alleged that Maina used a bank account that was operated by his firm and laundered funds, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

Justice Okon Abang who rendered the judgment had equally ordered Maina and his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited, to forfeit about N2.1 billion traced to their bank accounts to the federal government, after which the company should be wound up.

He further ordered that Maina’s properties at Life Camp and Jabi districts of Abuja should be forfeited to the government.

More so, the trial judge ordered Maina and his firm to forfeit about N2.1billion that was traced to their bank accounts, as well as another sum of $223, 396, 30, to the Federal Government, after which he directed that the company should be wound up.

The court held that the forfeited funds should be paid to FG within 90 days.

Justice Abang stressed that though the law made provision for a maximum sentence of 14 years for the offence that was committed by the defendants, he said he was moved by Maina’s plea for mercy.

Not satisfied with the verdict, Maina appealed his conviction.

Justice Justice Elfreda Williams-Daudu, in the lead judgment also affirmed the various interlocutory rulings delivered in the course of the trial at the Federal High Court, which Maina appealed against.