• Residents Empowered With Cash, Working Tools

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Traditional rulers and the people of Ekameta Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ekiti State have pledged their loyalty and support for their illustrious son, Governor Biodun Oyebanji whom they described as a great performer and worthy ambassador.

The Governor’s kinsmen made the commitment on Thursday when his wife, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, inaugurated projects in the three towns that make up the LCDA, Ipole Iloro Ekiti, Ikogosi Ekiti and the LCDA headquarters, Erijiyan Ekiti.

The residents of the three towns led by their traditional rulers, the Olupole, Oba Ezekiel Oladele Babatola; the Ikogosi Regent, Princess Grace Omobola Adepoju and the Olohan, Oba Adegoroye Oludare Omoseebi said they are proud of Governor Oyebanji so far and would always support him for more stellar performance in office.

The projects in the three towns were executed under the leadership of the LCDA Chairman, Hon. Ebenezer Adebusuyi who attributed the feat to the support and magnanimity of Governor Oyebanji whom he said has allowed the councils to thrive under his administration.

It was a carnival-like atmosphere in Governor Oyebanji’s hometown where the First Lady distributed financial cash empowerment and working tools to eighteen residents on behalf of her husband whom she identified as the sponsor of the project.

Ten tailors in the town received brand new sewing machines, five hairdressers were given dryers while three medicine shop owners got N200,000 each to stock their shops. A mini shop complex built by the LCDA and named after the Governor was commissioned by the First Lady.

Speaking in Ikogosi, the First Lady explained that the empowerment of the Governor’s kinsmen would be done in batches saying it would be the turn of those yet to benefit now to do so in the future.

Dr. Oyebanji pleaded with the people of the town to pray for the success of the Governor and also support him in the future noting that her husband had always empowered the people of his hometown before assuming the number one seat in the state.

She added: “God has put Ikogosi and Ekameta on the world map and we should always be proud of what our Governor has been doing so far. Anytime election comes, always support your son and his party. He is able to do this because of the position God has placed him.

“This is not the first time BAO is empowering indigenes of Ekameta and Ikogosi. This is what he has been doing before he became Governor but this one is being celebrated specially because of the position he presently occupies.

“What we are doing today is the first phase, many people have registered their names and they will be attended to one after the other in the phases to be done in the future. I want to plead for patience of those yet to benefit, it will be their turn in the future.”

At Ipole Iloro and Erijiyan, Dr. Oyebanji called on the people to support and pray for the governor noting that he is using the position to serve the people who elected him into office.

She urged other political office holders in the state to replicate the governor’s gestures in their respective localities to make more impact in the lives of the people.

The LCDA Chairman, Hon. Adebusuyi, who also distributed cash gifts to indigent members of the other two communities said the lock-up shops and drainage projects commissioned in the LCDA were aimed at improving the lives of the people.

He praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum for their roles in supervising the projects executed while noting that the units of lock-up shops built in the past have been yielding revenues into the coffers of the council.

The Regent of Ikogosi, Princess Adepoju, hailed the Governor for positively projecting the image of the town and making a great impact in the lives of the people of the state saying his kinsmen are solidly behind him.

The Olupole of Ipole Iloro, Oba Babatola, said the entire people of the state are satisfied with Governor Oyebanji’s performance so far saying his administration has been marked with great things happening in the state.

“We are happy with the Oyebanji’s progressive administration, this government has brought joy and relief to the people of this state and I am happy for projects done in my domain. It is not up to a year and the government has done so much,” says Oba Babatola.

The Olohan of Erijiyan, Oba Omoseebi, said the giant strides made by Governor Oyebanji within the shortest possible time have been phenomenal urging his subjects and the entire people of the state to support him to sustain the good works.

“Governor Oyebanji has been doing a great job. We in Ekameta are indebted to the Governor, he has been doing well for us here and the entire people of the state. He has started well and we pray that he will end well.

“He rehabilitated Erijiyan-Ilawe Road shortly after assuming office and he also attended to the issue of power outage in our LCDA. He has been wonderful and we believe that he will finish this four years and get another four years by God’s grace,” says Oba Omoseebi.