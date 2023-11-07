From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Dynasty of His Royal Highness, the Late Eze Nwaji Odaa has tasked the Eze-Elect of Mgbom Ugwulangwu, Chief Eze Frank Ivo Agueze, to display integrity, dedication and fair leadership in the discharge of his duty.

It described the emergence of Chief Agueze as a good commentary and renewed hope for the younger generation which late HRH Eze Nwaji Odaa represented when he held sway the traditional stool of Ugwulangwu.

In a statement by Chinedum Elekwachi, on behalf of the family, said the Eze Elect should be a good ambassador of the community and to handle the traditions and customs of the community with dignity and prestige.

“Fair justice is expected of His Royal Highness, Frank Ivo Agueze so as to guarantee the continuous peaceful coexistence amongst village’s and habitant.

“This is a big shoe. But we have the conviction that you have the ability needed to steer the ship as our monarch.

“May your rein be peaceful and bring prosperity to our community, Amen,” he added.