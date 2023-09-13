From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In a bid to fast track the development of the Niger Delta region, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, on Tuesday and Wednesday, met former President Goodluck Jonathan and the leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari respectively.

During the meeting which held in the Abuja residence of Momoh, Jonathan who was accompanied by his former Chief of Staff, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, discussed strategies aimed at bringing to an end, the issue of stolen crude, enhancement of infrastructure and employment opportunities for the Niger Delta youths.

While commending Jonathan for sharing his wealth of experience, Momoh further appreciated the former President for his wisdom and generosity.

The minister also expressed appreciation to Jonathan for his support and mentorship even as they work together to address critical challenges and advance the development of the nation.

In his meeting with Dokubo-Asari, Momoh discussed regional peace and strategies to combat crude theft which has been detrimental to Nigeria’s oil production.

Momoh expressed sincere gratitude to Dokubo-Asari for the warm reception and valuable insights during the meeting.

Momoh stated that the support and advice of Dokubo-Asari were greatly appreciated as they work towards a better future for the Niger Delta region and by extension, the country at large.

On his part, Dokubo-Asari shared valuable advice with Momoh and expressed his commitment to supporting the minister in meeting the mandate of the ministry.

According to Dokubo-Asari, the minister is a very holistic personality that is committed to delivering on bridging the gap of infrastructural deficits in the Niger Delta region.

Dokubo-Asari also spoke on the need for the people of Niger Delta to support the minister to ensure that he delivers on his mandate and to stop the enemies of the Niger Delta Region from causing obstructions that will derail the development plan of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development under the leadership of Momoh.