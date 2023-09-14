An up-and-coming music artiste, Marcel Obute, has described the life of the young 27-year-old musician, MohBad, who passed on Tuesday, as “short and troubled”.

The 25-year-old music artiste popularly known as Blueboy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that the death of Mohbad could scare young artistes in the industry.

“Mohbad lived a short and troubled life, his journey to fame was fast and troubled, he revealed that he got into a lot of troubles with his former record label.

“He even came on live video to say that his life was being threatened and that if anything happened to him that the record label should be held responsible.

“He made really disturbing videos as of 2022 but this year, he was just giving hit songs and according to sources, he was going through depression after leaving his former record label,” he said.

According to Blueboy, Mohbad, who he followed regularly on his social media handles, struggled with depression and threats to his life in his last days.

Blueboy, who is a graduate of music from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, also a song writer, instrumentalist and dancer, said the death of MohBad would affect young artists.

“His death would affect young artistes in the industry because he exposed the negative aspects of being a celebrity, especially as a young artiste.

“This is telling us to be careful before going into contract with a record label as all that glitters is not gold and it’s mostly the more you look, the less you see.

“Though not all music labels have these traits but the bad ones get to use and dump young artistes on some occasions.

“MohBad came across some information more like secrets and couldn’t handle it, this became a threat to his life of which he once attempted suicide,” he said.

Blueboy, noted that the late Nigerian singer made numerous achievements in the industry within his short existence.

“Our late young artiste had achieved fame and wealth, he is well known in the industry, he started his own record label after he left marlian records and had good hit songs.

“Currently, some of his songs are still trending like feel good, kpomo, Ronaldo, Shina Peters and several others,” he said.

27-year-old Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad was confirmed dead on Tuesday by a music executive, Ovie, on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The actual cause of his death is yet to be confirmed but fans have continued to sympathise with the family who also called for privacy during their difficult moment. (NAN)